People shared stories of quitting their jobs in a blaze of glory. Cue the Bon Jovi.

Everyone's had a job or two that they just straight up despised. Usually we stay at those jobs, plodding along, until we eventually get another job, get fired, or die. Some of those among us have chosen to quit, and some of those people truly managed to go out in a so-called "blaze of glory." Then they just stood back and watched those bridges burn. And it was all worth it.

At first it was professional, then it turned to hostility, then begging. This was over the span of 2 days, in which I didn't check my email because I was busy at another job. I finally broke down and wrote an email stating I have all the information they needed stored on a website. At the bottom of the page was a link to Google. I signed it "just a secretary".

Then I began to get frantic emails about how to deposit and split certain payments, how to use accounting programs, how to enter time sensitive forms....so much whining. I guess nobody trained the boy and just sat him at the front desk.

The new office manager told someone that his high school son could do my job, for less pay, so in the summer my hours were cut. I finally said fuck this and didn't show up. After bullying and tearful trips home.

My small time office was bought out and taken over by a large company. Suddenly I was told I was "just a secretary", my salary was cut, benefits non existent and there was nothing legally I could do...because I checked. They did it in such a way that it was if I started a new job.

Back in 1999, I worked at a bank. I was a teller and really enjoyed what I did. I personally worked in a branch that was located in a grocery store. We had our regulars that would come in, but there was a little old lady that would only do her business with me. She said she felt respected and welcomed when she dealt with me.

Anyway, it was coming up on Y2K. Working for a bank, everyone was on edge in case there was panic and people were all trying to withdraw their savings (we were Y2K compliant already, but corporate worries anyway). It was explained to us that it was "mission critical" that everyone be in NYE and NYD. The night before New Year's Eve, my grandfather has congestive heart failure and gets sent to the hospital. He goes into surgery and gets placed in ICU. The family planned to visit him in the morning. So I tell my branch manager about the situation and how I will be in late. She's completely fine with it. I come into work and the regional manager is in the manager's office. This is strange because he never visits this branch. I put my stuff in the back room and get set up. He pops his head out of the office and asks to see me.

"Yes sir?" I asked.

"Ghstfce, as you know, today is a mission critical day and we required all employees to be in."

"I know sir, but I had a family emerg-..."

"I don't want to hear it. You have to decide what's more important to you -- your family or your future here. I'm sure your family would understand how important it is you be here today"

"My family is more important to me, sir. I can find another job. I don't have another living grandfather."

I placed my name badge and keys on the desk in front of him, told him I quit and that I'd be in to get my last check. My grandfather ended up dying New Year's Day. Had I gone into work that day, I would never have gotten to see him one last time.

Now, back to that sweet little old lady. She was one of our high profile accounts. Her husband worked for GE if I remember correctly and held several patents before passing away. He left her all of the money when he passed since they didn't have children. Upon hearing from my manager why I was no longer there, she withdrew all of her savings right there...over $2mil. The regional manager didn't last long after that.