People shared stories of quitting their jobs in a blaze of glory. Cue the Bon Jovi.

Everyone's had a job or two that they just straight up despised. Usually we stay at those jobs, plodding along, until we eventually get another job, get fired, or die. Some of those among us have chosen to quit, and some of those people truly managed to go out in a so-called "blaze of glory." Then they just stood back and watched those bridges burn. And it was all worth it.
1. PowerWordCoffee did much more than her bosses thought.
My small time office was bought out and taken over by a large company. Suddenly I was told I was "just a secretary", my salary was cut, benefits non existent and there was nothing legally I could do...because I checked. They did it in such a way that it was if I started a new job.
The new office manager told someone that his high school son could do my job, for less pay, so in the summer my hours were cut. I finally said fuck this and didn't show up. After bullying and tearful trips home.
Then I began to get frantic emails about how to deposit and split certain payments, how to use accounting programs, how to enter time sensitive forms....so much whining. I guess nobody trained the boy and just sat him at the front desk.
At first it was professional, then it turned to hostility, then begging. This was over the span of 2 days, in which I didn't check my email because I was busy at another job. I finally broke down and wrote an email stating I have all the information they needed stored on a website. At the bottom of the page was a link to Google. I signed it "just a secretary".
2. Ghstfce decided family was more important.
Back in 1999, I worked at a bank. I was a teller and really enjoyed what I did. I personally worked in a branch that was located in a grocery store. We had our regulars that would come in, but there was a little old lady that would only do her business with me. She said she felt respected and welcomed when she dealt with me.
Anyway, it was coming up on Y2K. Working for a bank, everyone was on edge in case there was panic and people were all trying to withdraw their savings (we were Y2K compliant already, but corporate worries anyway). It was explained to us that it was "mission critical" that everyone be in NYE and NYD. The night before New Year's Eve, my grandfather has congestive heart failure and gets sent to the hospital. He goes into surgery and gets placed in ICU. The family planned to visit him in the morning. So I tell my branch manager about the situation and how I will be in late. She's completely fine with it. I come into work and the regional manager is in the manager's office. This is strange because he never visits this branch. I put my stuff in the back room and get set up. He pops his head out of the office and asks to see me.
"Yes sir?" I asked.
"Ghstfce, as you know, today is a mission critical day and we required all employees to be in."
"I know sir, but I had a family emerg-..."
"I don't want to hear it. You have to decide what's more important to you -- your family or your future here. I'm sure your family would understand how important it is you be here today"
"My family is more important to me, sir. I can find another job. I don't have another living grandfather."
I placed my name badge and keys on the desk in front of him, told him I quit and that I'd be in to get my last check. My grandfather ended up dying New Year's Day. Had I gone into work that day, I would never have gotten to see him one last time.
Now, back to that sweet little old lady. She was one of our high profile accounts. Her husband worked for GE if I remember correctly and held several patents before passing away. He left her all of the money when he passed since they didn't have children. Upon hearing from my manager why I was no longer there, she withdrew all of her savings right there...over $2mil. The regional manager didn't last long after that.
3. AsuranB's dad turned the tables.
Not me, but my dad. He was a partner in a software company and they were undergoing a merger. There was a ton of confusion in the move, and one guy was trying to take advantage of the situation--he was from the other company. He fired my dad for no real reason. However, my dad was so well liked that many of the employees from his company walked out of the building when he left with his stuff. One guy apparently came running down to the parking lot because he realized that the guy did not have the authority to fire my dad.
My dad puts his things in his car, goes back upstairs, fires the guy who tried to fire him, and quits.
4. ThatGuyQuinn went out in a blaze of niceness.
I worked at Boston Market in high school and i had been getting screwed on hours for a month or so. So the new schedule came out and i seen i had 6hrs for the whole week and i was pissed. The last order i had a guy came in and just wanted some kids meals for his two kids. I asked him if he wanted anything for himself but i could tell that he was in a bind with money. Dude paid in all change and barely had enough. Any ways i went to the back and got him a party platter that we use for catering and i gave him atleast 15 peoples worth of food and almost a whole rack of fresh cornbread. i mean i absolutely hooked this guy the fuck up he had more food than he could carry. I put my apron on the counter and helped him carry it to his car , dude started crying and all and after he had it all packed up i just walked home. I think it was a good way to go out.
Edit: Turns out my shift manager at the time had been stealing money each week and they didnt catch on until another manager had to pull my shift and he caught him doing it.
5. To tankgirl85, quitting felt like perfection.
It wasn't a blaze but it was the best feeling. My husband and I were working at a shitty call centre while in university. We had gotten the notice that the company didn't get their contract renewed and would be shutting down.
Things got intense because people kept quitting and they had just launched the iPhone 5 so the calls were insane with people asking about where their phones were, so many angry people call after call.
One day during lunch I was talking to my husband about how I couldn't stand it and that we should just not say anything and just walk out the door. Now I have suggested this before on a stressful day and my husband would calm me down make me laugh and I would get through it.
Today though he just said "ok".
So we got our stuff together walked out of the building and didn't come back. We walked the 1 hr walk home that night, The day was beautiful and our lunch period usually fell around sunset.
I remember the sky was so red and glowing that night, the lake we walked past looked like it was on fire. And for the first time in a long time I felt peace and freedom. I felt like I could breath.
We walked in mostly silence all the way home. It was perfect.
6. RealWorldJunkie took care of his co-workers on his way out.
I used to work in an aquatic centre many moons ago. I'd worked there several years and all my colleagues were really good people. Intelligent and passionate about the business. The company owner however tool real liberties with his staff.
Paid less than minimum wage and pushed employees to work beyond their job description, whilst being a general arsehole to boot!
One employee in particular had worked there for several years, worked harder than everyone, was made to do the owners personal bidding like his washing and cleaning his car etc. and was paid sweet f-all which he used to support his ill mum which who he lived with.
The problem is, nobody ever spoke up against him as everyone needed their jobs, no matter how bad it was paid it was better than nothing.
The day I decided I was leaving I prepared a hefty stack of legal papers and a note.
The note effectively stated that, firstly, I was leaving my job, but secondly, here's a list of all the times he's underpaid staff illegally, over worked his staff, taken advantage of them, illegally paid cash in hand, avoided taxes, and generally been a shitty boss.
I explained that he's got away with it this far but it's only a matter of time until the staff that he treads on rise up against him and/or leave. I explained that it only takes one message from any member of staff to get him into a lot of trouble but they haven't. I told him he needs to start taking care of his staff, treating them with respect and paying them a fair wage.
I never heard back from the boss himself but the following evening I got a call from one of the members of staff saying the boss came in that day, gave everyone a pay rise, increased holiday days, and personally thanked everyone for their hard work.
Not exactly a blaze of glory but I'm happy I managed to help those who stayed
7. Tjunot made it through the trial period, but his boss didn't.
I don't know if this is a blaze of glory but it made me feel good. I got a job in the big city, my new manager said that she wanted to give me a two week trial period because she just wasn't sure about me.
This manager was a biotch. Constantly yelling, expecting us to work through lunch and work late and come in early, sessions in her office about how awful we were. I was miserable, the job was hell.
The Friday of the end of my trial period, my manager called me into her office. She said she was pleasantly surprised at how good I was and she definitely wanted to keep me on. I told her that unfortunately she had not passed her trial period and I would not be staying. Then I walked out. The best elevator ride down to the lobby ever.
8. JamesRenner really went out with some drama.
I was an investigative reporter in Cleveland and had turned in a solid story about State Senator Kevin Coughlin using his campaign finance money to buy tickets to Ohio State games and hotel rooms for his mistress. It was approved by the editor and publisher but the CEO Matt Haggerty spiked it when Coughlin threatened a lawsuit. I told him to go fuck himself on conference call with his people. Before security escorted me out of the building, I sent the spiked story to everyone in my rolodex. It circulated the statehouse and a couple weeks later, Coughlin dropped out of the race for governor. I sued the paper and Coughlin for wrongful termination. Coughlin agreed he never had grounds for a lawsuit and I settled with the company. Slate and a few other places wrote about my graceful exit. 10/10 would tell him to go fuck himself again.
Edit: Here's the article.
Edit 2: I thought I was too late to the party but then it blew up. Thanks for all the kind words. Thankfully, losing that job gave me the free time I needed to finish up a novel and now I get to do that for a living. Funny how things work out.
9. Derdono waited for the worst possible time to quit.
One of my first jobs was part time at a small budget supermarket. The boss was a wanker of severely limited intelligence, assigning me far more shifts than I agreed to and spending the entire day shouting at everybody (rather than doing actual work).
Turns out I was also getting a euro less per hour than agreed on - I noticed that after a month when I finally got my first pay. Not cool. Grounds enough for me to terminate my work contract with immediate effect.
So, I got myself a new job, typed out my notice, put it in my coat pocket and waited for the worst possible moment to quit.
That moment came 2 weeks later. My boss and I were opening on a Saturday, and it just so happened that the cashier that was meant to come in an hour later called in sick.
He tells me and goes off on a tirade about how the shift is going to be hell with just the 2 of us. I smile, hand him my notice, and stroll out of the store without saying a word.
Best. Feeling. Ever.
10. Bscottprice's coworker got really, really sick of software.
Wasn't me, but I was a Dept supervisor at Best Buy for a while back in the early 2000's. We had 10 rows of various software. The store manager always made this one employee rearrange the planogram each week. It sucked. This dude had enough. He farted into the overhead intercom, shouted "eat my shit", and shoulder blocked the software racks to the ground. Knowing I was going to have to clean it up, I was never more pissed at a person. Looking back, never more impressed.
Bumped into him last year at the same Best Buy. He smiled and said, "looks like they stopped selling software."
11. Jax9999 was finally, blissfully, free.
I worked at a technical support call center for almost a decade.
The average burnout time/turnover is six months.
I was sistting in a meeting and they were ragging on us for sending too many boxes. the week previously we were sitting in the exact same room being ragged on for not sending enough boxes.
I had a rough year, and I was just sitting there dying inside. I had this sudden epiphany. Every day since I had walked in the door of that place was worse than the last.
There was literally no reason for me to be there.
that thought just poppped into my head like a light bulb went off.
I got up in the middle of the meeting and walked out without a word.
The SDM that was giving the meetings mouth hung open. He wan't used to the drones doing things like this. he started after me, and I ignored him.
I went back to my desk gathered up some things, gave a few other things to some people and got out a goodbye email.
the whole time the SDM getting more and more agitated trying to talk to me, eventually yelling. I just ignored him like a bad smell at a dinner party.
So i just went home.
they called and called for days.
Eventually a supervisor I had on facebook messaged me. he was an ok dude, and i told him flatly that no i wasn't returning.
he said they had all this paperwork to do, and an exit interview and so on.
I said no. I was't going back on that floor. I wasn't going to sit in an office like a bad teenager in the principals office. It was over, it was done.
we finally agreed to meet downstairs in an empty cubicle. I flatly didnt agree to anything, didn't sign anything, just gathered whatever shit they had for me and left.
for a near decade they dictated everything in my life. my sleep schedule, my family life, holidays, they went so far as to time to the second how long i was in the bathroom during the day. that was all over. they had no more control over me and i enjoyed making that clear.
12. Watwasthat has no regrets.
Working in wings place just out of college as a cook. Start working there and everything is going ok except for the fact that I'm really underpaid. I was making minimum wage as 1 of 2 cooks in the restaurant. Work there for a few months and the manager sits down to talk with me. We discuss a few things and I bring up the fact that I really deserve a raise. I was working 50-60 hours a week and the compensation based on my effort really wasn't evening out. He basically told me to fuck off and that cooks are a dime a dozen. So I told him I was disappointed with his retort.
Times were tough for me at that time so I bit my lip and just went back to work. The next few months were hell. The manager of the restaurant would openly put me down in front of other employees and constantly berate me for asking for more money. He would put me on back to back to back opening and closing shifts and send people home on purpose so I would be the only one left to clean the kitchen at the end of the night. I was beginning to lose my chill with this job.
So finally super bowl Sunday rolls around and for those unaware, this is a very very busy day for restaurants that make wings. I get into work and everyone is already pissed. I ask what's up and they tell me the other cook didn't show up and nothing is prepped for the day. I roll up my sleeves and start working. We get everything set and I start making wings for the orders. I'm working my ass off and my manager comes up to me and starts giving me the same shit. The phones are ringing like crazy and honestly there are more orders than the restaurant can handle. It's fucking chaos. Then some of the managers friends (not employees) come into the kitchen and start fucking with all my stuff. Moving things, disorganizing stuff, sitting on my prep counters. I tell them to gtfo and my manager storms in and lays the fuck into me. Tells me I'm a worthless piece of shit, I never do anything right, I'm not worth more than minimum wage and I never fucking put in any extra effort.
That was it. My brained just clicked and I stopped giving a fuck about anything. I stood up straight and stretched out my arms wide. Slowly took off my kitchen apron and removed my hat. Starred dead in the managers eyes and calmly but sternly said. "Have an enjoyable super bowl Sunday." I threw the the apron and my hat in the fry oil basins grabbed my bag and walked passed the rest of the employees who's mouth were hanging open and out the back to the ever fading ring of phones ringing. Arrived at my home and met up with my room mates. I told them the story and we decided to order 200 wings and watch the game.