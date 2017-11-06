This is not a photo of a big crowd at a concert. Your brain is lying to you.

Optical illusions are a fun and often terrifying reminder that sometimes your eyes straight up lie to your brain. So don't trust anything you see.

For example, just because you're looking at a photo of a crowd of people at a concert doesn't mean you're looking at a photo of a crowd of people at a concert. Got that???! Yeah, me neither.

Texas photographer Micah Horn recently shared this weirdly misleading photo to his Instagram:

In the caption, he wrote: