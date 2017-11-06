This is not a photo of a big crowd at a concert. Your brain is lying to you.

Optical illusions are a fun and often terrifying reminder that sometimes your eyes straight up lie to your brain. So don't trust anything you see.
For example, just because you're looking at a photo of a crowd of people at a concert doesn't mean you're looking at a photo of a crowd of people at a concert. Got that???! Yeah, me neither.
Texas photographer Micah Horn recently shared this weirdly misleading photo to his Instagram:
In the caption, he wrote:
No it’s not a concert, but it is a heck of a show!! I will say, you do get your exercise when you take harvest photos!! As soon as that basket is full you jump off (without falling off I might add) before the boll buggy pulls up and hit a quick trot 50-100 feet out, crouch to get just the right angle with just the right light and pray that you’re holding the camera steady enough to actually get a clean image. And, when the transfer of cotton from stripper to boll buggy is complete, it’s a game of jumping back in the cotton stripper while in motion. I think the crew was waiting for me slip up but luckily, well, I’m a pro at this game...(jk I fell like twice) #vivallanoestacado #igtexas#harvest2017 #agrowlife
Photographer and music video producer Sonny Malhotra spotted the pic and shared it to Twitter, where it went viral:
"Enjoy that brief moment where your brain tells you this is a photo of a crowd at a large concert," wrote Malhotra in a tweet which has since been shared nearly 9,000 times.
That's a helluva lot of confused eyeballs!!!!!
If this photo tricked the hell out of you, you're not alone! Twitter is shocked to realize the photo is not a concert, but a COTTON FIELD. Even the machines were stumped:
Anyway, everything you see is a lie! Trust nothing and no one! Happy Monday!