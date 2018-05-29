No one can figure out who's wearing heels in this viral photo that's driving the internet crazy.

Right now a strangely posed picture is going viral for creating a bit of an optical illusion.
A quick glance at the photo and it might look like the guy is wearing a pair of high heels (NOT that there'd be anything wrong if he were). But if you figure out the positioning of the two people in the picture, you can see that a woman wearing white pants and high heels is leaning over and hugging a man sitting in a chair. See it?
It took a lot of people some time to figure it out. The reactions to the photo were mostly people who said they still saw it as the guy wearing high heels and other people trying to explain what the picture actually depicted.
One person was sure she had it figured out, but nope.
A few folks outlined the two people, to make it easier to see.
Some people made some Laurel/Yanni jokes because...well, you know. Laurel and Yanni.
Got it now? It's a bit confusing. Just like these other pictures that look like they are of something that they're not.