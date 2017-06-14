Advertising

Most of us have photobombed—intentionally or otherwise—a photo or video we weren't invited to be a part of. Maybe we just happened to be walking by when the flash went off. Maybe we were creeping on a wedding. Maybe we were George W. Bush at a baseball game.

But no matter how hard we try, none of us will ever match the level of photobombing expertise of this festival-goer in the UK, who was first spotted in the background of a couple's otherwise-pretty-bland music festival photo series:

Advertising

"Probably the weirdest photobomb ever," wrote filmmaking student "Al" from Leeds, on Twitter. The photos quickly went viral, probably because there appears to be a man SWALLOWING HIS OWN ARM in the background.

Let's take a closer look:

Keep an eye on that guy on the right.

Yup. This guy. Keep an eye on him.

Advertising

But why? He looks totally normal.

Wait for it...

THIS IS NOT NORMAL.

Yum?

This is weird behavior. Even for a music festival. But it gets even weirder. Because as it turns out, this was not the only photo he photobombed at this festival.

Advertising

In fact, it seems like he photobombed the whole festival:

swear to god a thought he was sucking his fist pic.twitter.com/rHyw6bGL81 — davey h (@davidharrisonn) June 12, 2017

Swear to god a thought the same.

Advertising

So who is this mysterious photobomber? It's not a mystery anymore. His name is Luke Manson.

here ya go pic.twitter.com/MMOami4zSR — Luke Manson (@ljmanson) June 13, 2017

And he knew exactly what he was doing all along. Because of course he did, he's the Photobomb Master.

Made it my mission to get in as many photos as possible. This was my favourite one: pic.twitter.com/ClkN88nwUN — Luke Manson (@ljmanson) June 13, 2017

"Made it my mission to get in as many photos as possible," he wrote in the reply to the viral tweet.

Advertising

He also apologized for photobombing, a few times.

Ha! Sorry guys :')

Hope you had a great festival — Luke Manson (@ljmanson) June 13, 2017

Hey dude, its the photo bomber here. sorry for ruining your photo / happy to have helped you reach fame. Hope you had a lovely festival. — Luke Manson (@ljmanson) June 13, 2017

Even though he has nothing to be sorry for. His photobombing basically saved the festival AND helped some dude achieve Twitter fame. And as a reward for his efforts, he's already got fans.

who IS this man i need to know — kat marris (@KaterieM) June 13, 2017

Advertising

you called? — Luke Manson (@ljmanson) June 13, 2017

omg my idol — kat marris (@KaterieM) June 13, 2017

who IS this man i need to know — kat marris (@KaterieM) June 13, 2017

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.

And it looks like Kat's not the only one crushing.

Advertising

I feel like we could be tight, you and I. — K. Sterling (@_KSterling_) June 14, 2017

he's hot tbh — Leanne Castro (@leannemcastro) June 14, 2017

LINE UP, LADIES.

Turns out, all you have to do to meet lots of girls at a music festival is to be able to make it look like you're swallowing your own arm. Now GET OUT THERE AND FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.