Most of us have photobombed—intentionally or otherwise—a photo or video we weren't invited to be a part of. Maybe we just happened to be walking by when the flash went off. Maybe we were creeping on a wedding. Maybe we were George W. Bush at a baseball game.
But no matter how hard we try, none of us will ever match the level of photobombing expertise of this festival-goer in the UK, who was first spotted in the background of a couple's otherwise-pretty-bland music festival photo series:
"Probably the weirdest photobomb ever," wrote filmmaking student "Al" from Leeds, on Twitter. The photos quickly went viral, probably because there appears to be a man SWALLOWING HIS OWN ARM in the background.
Let's take a closer look:
But why? He looks totally normal.
Wait for it...
This is weird behavior. Even for a music festival. But it gets even weirder. Because as it turns out, this was not the only photo he photobombed at this festival.
In fact, it seems like he photobombed the whole festival:
Swear to god a thought the same.
So who is this mysterious photobomber? It's not a mystery anymore. His name is Luke Manson.
And he knew exactly what he was doing all along. Because of course he did, he's the Photobomb Master.
"Made it my mission to get in as many photos as possible," he wrote in the reply to the viral tweet.
He also apologized for photobombing, a few times.
Even though he has nothing to be sorry for. His photobombing basically saved the festival AND helped some dude achieve Twitter fame. And as a reward for his efforts, he's already got fans.
Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.
And it looks like Kat's not the only one crushing.
LINE UP, LADIES.
Turns out, all you have to do to meet lots of girls at a music festival is to be able to make it look like you're swallowing your own arm. Now GET OUT THERE AND FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS.