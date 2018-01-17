This guy just explained what a 'poop knife' is and people's lives are forever changed.

Some families have customs that are particular to them only. That's the case with this Reddit user, who grew up in a household where (sorry for TMI) the whole family pooped big. They excreted big logs of crap that often refused to go down the drain when flushed. So what do you do? You have a poop knife, of course. A knife used specifically to cut the poop into smaller pieces so it will flush.
[Note: the family's poop did not dance like in this gif, to the best of our knowledge. Who'd cut up a dancing poop? Only a monster, that's who.]
He wrote,
My family poops big. Maybe it's genetic, maybe it's our diet, but everyone births giant logs of crap. If anyone has laid a mega-poop, you know that sometimes it won't flush. It lays across the hole in the bottom of the bowl and the vortex of draining water merely gives it a spin as it mocks you.
Growing up, this was a common enough occurrence that our family had a poop knife. It was an old rusty kitchen knife that hung on a nail in the laundry room, only to be used for that purpose. It was normal to walk through the hallway and have someone call out "hey, can you get me the poop knife"?
I thought it was standard kit. You have your plunger, your toilet brush, and your poop knife.
So it wasn't until the age of 22, he came to realize that not every family had a poop knife. In fact, it's safe to say that his family's tool is not one that most families would have, let alone think of having (although now presented, it seems pretty useful).
Here's what happened:
Fast forward to 22. It's been a day or two between poops and I'm over at my friend's house. My friend was the local dealer and always had 'guests' over, because you can't buy weed without sitting on your ass and sampling it for an hour. I excuse myself and lay a gigantic turd. I look down and see that it's a sideways one, so I crack the door and call out for my friend. He arrives and I ask him for his poop knife.
"My what?"
Your poop knife, I say. I need to use it. Please.
"Wtf is a poop knife?"
Obviously he has one, but maybe he calls it by a more delicate name. A fecal cleaver? A Dung divider? A guano glaive? I explain what it is I want and why I want it.
He starts giggling. Then laughing. Then lots of people start laughing. It turns out, the music stopped and everyone heard my pleas through the door. It also turns out that none of them had poop knives, it was just my fucked up family with their fucked up bowels. FML.
If you're cringing or laughing hysterically, just know that you are not alone. The dude's own wife was shocked to hear about the poop knife, especially because she'd been using the knife in the laundry room to open packages.
I told this to my wife last night, who was amused and horrified at the same time. It turns out that she did not know what a poop knife was and had been using the old rusty knife hanging in the utility closet as a basic utility knife. Thankfully she didn't cook with it, but used it to open Amazon boxes.
She will be getting her own utility knife now.
Oh, and by the way, the reason the poop knife was in the laundry room and not the bathroom was because the guy's household had three bathrooms. Why not just have three poop knives? Who knows.
[Edit: Common question - Why was this not in the bathroom instead of the laundry room? Answer. We only had one poop knife, and the laundry room was central to all three bathrooms. I have no idea why we didn't have three poop knives. All I know is that we didn't. We had the one. Possibly because my father was notoriously cheap about the weirdest things. So yes, we shared our poop knife.]
As much as you're laughing, you know a light bulb just went off in some people's heads: "Ah, yes! A poop knife! Brilliant!"