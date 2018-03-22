This guy just came through on a request made seven years ago, and the internet is impressed.

Jessie Dean Altman
Mar 22, 2018@12:50 PM
Seven years ago, Twitter user @_ZeeTaughtMe tweeted something important that she wanted to remember.

The tweet was simple — "Somebody remind me in seven years not to have kids."

Just a little throwaway tweet, right? Not to @DougExeter, another Twitter user, who came through for her, tweeting in 2018, "Don't have kids."

Well done, buddy! Unfortunately the reminder wasn't very useful, given that in the interim, @_ZeeTaughtMe had a daughter, who is now almost one year old.

@DougExeter responded, saying she should have said five years instead of seven, but there's no use crying over spilled babies now.

One person asked why the guy responded to a tweet from seven years ago.

He's just committed to helping out, it seems.

Some people (us included) wondered how this dude even remembered to remind her in seven years. Did he set an alarm?

But, for real, how did he remember?

One person was curious why he didn't wait until June to tweet the reminder, as that would have technically marked seven years.

And another person had a request that @DougExeter remind him in 50 years to take his meds. Ha!

But he simply responded that we'd all be dead by then. Not so much ha.

Giphy
