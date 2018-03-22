This guy just came through on a request made seven years ago, and the internet is impressed.

Seven years ago, Twitter user @_ZeeTaughtMe tweeted something important that she wanted to remember.

.somebody remind me in seven years not to have kids. — itsneishabby (@_ZeeTaughtMe) June 23, 2011

The tweet was simple — "Somebody remind me in seven years not to have kids."

Just a little throwaway tweet, right? Not to @DougExeter, another Twitter user, who came through for her, tweeting in 2018, "Don't have kids."

dont have kids — DougExeter (@DougExeter) March 21, 2018

Well done, buddy! Unfortunately the reminder wasn't very useful, given that in the interim, @_ZeeTaughtMe had a daughter, who is now almost one year old.

Too late my daughter is about to be one next month 🤦🏾‍♀️ — itsneishabby (@_ZeeTaughtMe) March 21, 2018

@DougExeter responded, saying she should have said five years instead of seven, but there's no use crying over spilled babies now.

you should have said five years — DougExeter (@DougExeter) March 21, 2018

One person asked why the guy responded to a tweet from seven years ago.