School Catches Ghost On Security Camera… And Yes, It’s Kind Of Freaky

It’s tough enough to get through high school without being menaced the undead, but for one school in Ireland that’s exactly what they’re dealing with.

A security camera at Deerpark CBS, a secondary school in Cork, Ireland, appears to have recorded a video of a ghost stalking the halls. In the one-minute, 41 second video, no actual ghost appears, but many different objects appear to move on their own. Doors slam, lockers teeter back and forth, and even a “Floor Wet” sign gets kicked over.

But enough from me. Take a look for yourself:

Freaky!

Of course, there’s always a chance this video could be a fake. But Aaron Wolfe, the school’s vice principal insists it’s the real deal. As he told Unilaid, “If it’s a prank we don’t know how it was done.” he said. “Motion sensors were set off at this time, that’s how it was caught.”