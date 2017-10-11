Advertising

Today Twitter crowned a new queen: Shirley Evans, a Christian grandma from St. Louis, Missouri, who describes herself as a "lover of god & my beautiful grand babies."

But don't let that pious bio fool you. Because Shirley Evans might just be the most savage savager to ever savage.

Her rise to Twitter fame began with a viral video making the rounds last week, in which a little girl sobs hysterically after learning her mom will give birth to a baby boy (she wanted a sister, which I respect).

Advertising

This little girl is adorable, IMHO. And most of the internet seemed to think so too. But not Shirley Evans. Nope. Shirley Evans is NOT impressed, commenting this on a Facebook post about the video:

OMG SHIRLEY, THAT IS SOOOOOOOO SAVAGE.

Advertising

The brutal Facebook interaction was spotted by Lauren Natassija from Scotland, who shared screenshots on Twitter:

Fucksake Shirley don't hold back 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/CbLei7AYrF — Lauren Natassija (@_laurenangusx) October 8, 2017

"Fucksake Shirley don't hold back," she wrote. Her tweet exploded, with over 38,000 retweets since Sunday. Twitter is in love with Savage Shirley:

Omg Shirely 😂😂😂 savage — Ciara (@Ciara_E_Morris) October 9, 2017

What a funny lass — ~Leo~ (@leonie_grewal) October 9, 2017

Advertising

@messyheartmeg probably shouldn't have laughed as much as I did..... think most of hiscocks heard me 🤣🤣🤣 — Sophie Curtis (@SophCurtis97) October 9, 2017

Of course, a few roasted her right back:

@HarryPhilPotter ffs Shirley.. have a snickers — •Carl Lewis (@CaarlLewiss) October 9, 2017

Fair’s fair, though, Shirley hit a few branches on the way down too. — Rich (@stuksta) October 9, 2017

But Shirley can take it, she's a beast! Or... can she?

Advertising

Ouch . — Shirley Evans (@Shirley35126390) October 11, 2017

That's right, Shirley is on Twitter now.

This happened after someone made the astute point that she belongs on Twitter as opposed to Facebook, where a slightly higher level of human decency is upheld:

Shirley need to come to twitter, Facebook doesn't deserve her https://t.co/rY7MlOYSNF — 👻SPOOKi BENJi 🎃 (@AintShitBen) October 10, 2017

Advertising

And then Shirley, like magic, appeared:

I am here. Hello. — Shirley Evans (@Shirley35126390) October 10, 2017

Twitter went ballistic over seeing their hero avitar-to-avitar:

Yoooooooooo you a legend Shirley, much respect — 👻SPOOKi BENJi 🎃 (@AintShitBen) October 11, 2017

And their hero is responding to all the comments (at least the positive ones):

Much love to you AintShitBen ! ♥️🤠 — Shirley Evans (@Shirley35126390) October 11, 2017

Advertising

Not only is Shirley Evans is having a moment, she's having a TWITTER MOMENT.

And how is she enjoying her newfound fame? A lot.

You should follow Shirley on Twitter. You will not regret it.

Someone on the Twitter asked if I was DTF . No ! I’m Shirley ! LOL! 🤠 — Shirley Evans (@Shirley35126390) October 11, 2017

She's Shirley! LOL!

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.