Today Twitter crowned a new queen: Shirley Evans, a Christian grandma from St. Louis, Missouri, who describes herself as a "lover of god & my beautiful grand babies."
But don't let that pious bio fool you. Because Shirley Evans might just be the most savage savager to ever savage.
Her rise to Twitter fame began with a viral video making the rounds last week, in which a little girl sobs hysterically after learning her mom will give birth to a baby boy (she wanted a sister, which I respect).
This little girl is adorable, IMHO. And most of the internet seemed to think so too. But not Shirley Evans. Nope. Shirley Evans is NOT impressed, commenting this on a Facebook post about the video:
OMG SHIRLEY, THAT IS SOOOOOOOO SAVAGE.
The brutal Facebook interaction was spotted by Lauren Natassija from Scotland, who shared screenshots on Twitter:
"Fucksake Shirley don't hold back," she wrote. Her tweet exploded, with over 38,000 retweets since Sunday. Twitter is in love with Savage Shirley:
Of course, a few roasted her right back:
But Shirley can take it, she's a beast! Or... can she?
That's right, Shirley is on Twitter now.
This happened after someone made the astute point that she belongs on Twitter as opposed to Facebook, where a slightly higher level of human decency is upheld:
And then Shirley, like magic, appeared:
Twitter went ballistic over seeing their hero avitar-to-avitar:
And their hero is responding to all the comments (at least the positive ones):
Not only is Shirley Evans is having a moment, she's having a TWITTER MOMENT.
And how is she enjoying her newfound fame? A lot.
You should follow Shirley on Twitter. You will not regret it.
She's Shirley! LOL!