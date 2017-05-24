Advertising

Side-eyeing Chloe will surely go down in the annals of internet history as one of the greats. She shot to internet fame in 2013 after a video of her reacting to her older sister Lily crying over a surprise trip to Disneyland went viral.

Spoiler: Chloe was NOT impressed.

Lily's happy tears over getting to skip school and go to Disneyland are really cute and everything. But it was Chloe, specifically her facial response to her sister's crying, that captured the internet's cold, snark-loving heart.

Chloe's expressive side-eye catapulted her to meme-stardom.

