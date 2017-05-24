Side-eyeing Chloe will surely go down in the annals of internet history as one of the greats. She shot to internet fame in 2013 after a video of her reacting to her older sister Lily crying over a surprise trip to Disneyland went viral.
Spoiler: Chloe was NOT impressed.
Lily's happy tears over getting to skip school and go to Disneyland are really cute and everything. But it was Chloe, specifically her facial response to her sister's crying, that captured the internet's cold, snark-loving heart.
Chloe's expressive side-eye catapulted her to meme-stardom.
But while memes stay static forever, children grow up. And little side-eyeing Chloe is now 6-years-old and just as adorable as ever. But despite rising to childhood fame as an icon for the unimpressed, she seems happy and not-so-skeptical these days:
ICYMI:
SO CUTE OMFG.
She seems to be handling her fame with grace, humility and adorable excitement.
Someone found these photos and shared them on Twitter and now Chloe 2.0 is going viral all over again:
People are kind of relieved to see that she's happy.
This is legit:
Others were worried too.
You guys, Chloe is okay! SHE'S OKAY! Just look here she is reading happily with her sister, nary a side-eye in sight:
WE LOVE YOU CHLOE WE'RE SO HAPPY YOU'RE HAPPY AND ENJOYING YOUR LIFE. WE ARE CRYING.
