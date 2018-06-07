People are sharing stories of their strangest dates ever. What's with the teddy bear?

The chances for things to go wrong between two people who barely know each other and are all of a sudden spending hours together are infinite. It's sort of amazing people ever have non-strange first dates. Over on AskReddit, people are sharing stories of their strangest dates ever. Buckle up.

Her: "Well good for you. But I don't know how I got it. Are you going to be able to let this go?"

Me: "Ok, look. It's ok if it's from an ex. I don't care if you stole it. I'll believe almost anything you tell me at this point. But there is no way in hell you're going to tell me you don't know where that giant bear is from. I had a stuffed dinosaur 1/4 that size that I got when I was 6 and I could tell you every detail about how I got it."

My first time over there, and there is this giant bear on the bed. Like, got the softball in the milk jug at the carnival first try tier bear. It occupies 50% of the surface area.

2. Whapwhaaap

Maybe a bit more creepy than strange, but I haven't been on many dates.

We met on tinder, hadn't talked for too long but I thought, what the hell I need to get out more blah blah. The first thing he said was "Oh wow, you're so pretty!" and tried to kiss me on the mouth. I sort of dodged and gave him a cheek and ignored it to avoid him getting embarrassed. He was not embarrassed.

Two drinks in, we're talking a bit awkwardly, and he's clearly buying me double G&Ts instead of the singles I'm asking for (I was a bartender at the time, I can taste the difference). When i'm mid sentence, he grabs my face and says "Sorry I just need to get this out of the way" and forcefully sticks his tongue down my throat. I didn't really know what to do because I didn't want to cause a scene and he's about a foot taller than me.

I said I needed to look up the time for the last train, he said "no it's fine you can stay at mine!" I said thanks, but I'll look up the last train. He begs, saying he'll sleep on the couch, he just wants to get to know me better. Still said no. He huffs, very briefly, and then cheers up and tells me he'll look up the train time for me "like a gentleman".

He says it's at 1am. I said that's late, is he sure? He gets all tense and says "What? Don't you believe me!?" so I smiled and said of course and then a few minutes later I excused myself to the toilet and checked the times on my phone, which said the last train was actually at 12.15am. Lovely.

I went back to my seat, he asked if I wanted to wait at his flat for the last train (!?) and I said no, I'm getting an uber now, bye. He tried to beg me to stay, loudly and embarrassingly, so others could hear (hopefully I'd get so embarrassed I'd go home with him I guess?) and even pretended it was his birthday and yelled to the bar that he was protecting me by taking me home because "taxi drivers can be rapists".

I told him quietly to fuck off and that I was going home, and he loudly asked for a hug and tried to grab my boobs.

0/10