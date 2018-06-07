People are sharing stories of their strangest dates ever. What's with the teddy bear?

The chances for things to go wrong between two people who barely know each other and are all of a sudden spending hours together are infinite. It's sort of amazing people ever have non-strange first dates. Over on AskReddit, people are sharing stories of their strangest dates ever. Buckle up.
1. Bitterbillsfan
It's 2001, so VHS & chill at this girl's dorm room.
My first time over there, and there is this giant bear on the bed. Like, got the softball in the milk jug at the carnival first try tier bear. It occupies 50% of the surface area.
I say "whoa, how'd you score that bear?"
Her: "I don't know..."
Me: "Wot?"
Her: "I don't know"
A few minutes go by.
Me: "You don't know?"
Her: "Yeah."
Me: "Ok, look. It's ok if it's from an ex. I don't care if you stole it. I'll believe almost anything you tell me at this point. But there is no way in hell you're going to tell me you don't know where that giant bear is from. I had a stuffed dinosaur 1/4 that size that I got when I was 6 and I could tell you every detail about how I got it."
Her: "Well good for you. But I don't know how I got it. Are you going to be able to let this go?"
Me: (looks at bear, bear stares back, eyes full of secrets) "I don't think I can" (walk out)
2. Whapwhaaap
Maybe a bit more creepy than strange, but I haven't been on many dates.
We met on tinder, hadn't talked for too long but I thought, what the hell I need to get out more blah blah. The first thing he said was "Oh wow, you're so pretty!" and tried to kiss me on the mouth. I sort of dodged and gave him a cheek and ignored it to avoid him getting embarrassed. He was not embarrassed.
Two drinks in, we're talking a bit awkwardly, and he's clearly buying me double G&Ts instead of the singles I'm asking for (I was a bartender at the time, I can taste the difference). When i'm mid sentence, he grabs my face and says "Sorry I just need to get this out of the way" and forcefully sticks his tongue down my throat. I didn't really know what to do because I didn't want to cause a scene and he's about a foot taller than me.
I said I needed to look up the time for the last train, he said "no it's fine you can stay at mine!" I said thanks, but I'll look up the last train. He begs, saying he'll sleep on the couch, he just wants to get to know me better. Still said no. He huffs, very briefly, and then cheers up and tells me he'll look up the train time for me "like a gentleman".
He says it's at 1am. I said that's late, is he sure? He gets all tense and says "What? Don't you believe me!?" so I smiled and said of course and then a few minutes later I excused myself to the toilet and checked the times on my phone, which said the last train was actually at 12.15am. Lovely.
I went back to my seat, he asked if I wanted to wait at his flat for the last train (!?) and I said no, I'm getting an uber now, bye. He tried to beg me to stay, loudly and embarrassingly, so others could hear (hopefully I'd get so embarrassed I'd go home with him I guess?) and even pretended it was his birthday and yelled to the bar that he was protecting me by taking me home because "taxi drivers can be rapists".
I told him quietly to fuck off and that I was going home, and he loudly asked for a hug and tried to grab my boobs.
0/10
3. i7xx
Well, this one time I took my date to dinner at (what seemed to be) a front for some type of illicit activity.
We had just moved to a new area, and we wanted to check out the local shops and restaurants. While we were wandering, we stumbled into a tiny Italian place. Back home, the small hole-in-the-wall restaurants always have the best food, so we were excited to give it a shot. Big curtains were covering the entry windows, so we had no idea what was inside until we trudged through the door.
Inside, we were met with emptiness and silence. We both immediately thought the store was closed, and I spun around and searched for the store hours posted somewhere on the door. While I was looking, we heard a heavy THUD as a young woman barked "I'll be right with you!"
She appeared, greeted us confusingly, and asked us 'what she could do for us'. Which, looking back, is probably a red flag. But we were naive and hungry, so we said we were there for dinner. She looked puzzled, but motioned us to follow her to a booth right by the entrance.
She then disappeared into the back, and we heard a muffled conversation between our hostess and a man. The consensus was basically they were not prepared for us, or didn't know how to proceed. I asked my date if she wanted to split, but she insisted we stay for the story.
The square shaped balding man burst through the kitchen door with two glasses of water for us, and in a very loud and deep voice he explained that it was his birthday, and we would eat what he felt like making us. We whole-heartedly agreed.
We waited around thirty minutes, and he again returned with three large bowls of spaghetti and meat sauce. He placed two bowls in front of us, and one next to me for himself. He sat with us and ate. We had light and awkward conversation with him during, and he kept asking us jokingly if we were cops or with the health board. He was incredibly nervous about us, so my date kept cracking corny puns or awful jokes because he would foricbly laugh at anything designed with humor. We talked about our lives, the cities we've lived in, our pets (he had a teacup Chihuahua named Princess) and his wife.
He decided we were good people, and didn't change us for the meal. We wished him a happy birthday, he hugged us, and we went on our way. Easily the best spaghetti I've ever had in my life. The restaurant, unfortunately, no longer exists.
4. b8le
Have had 3 separate dates, with 3 separate women that all turned out to either be christian revival meetings or younglife.
c'mon
5. brooke_girl
Had a good friend in uni who disappeared overseas for a year after we graduated. I stayed there to study and teach, and one day I got a text from a number I didn't recognise saying "hey, it's Joe from business school, want to catch up for a coffee?"
Hadn't seen him in ages so I said yes very enthusiastically. I walked into the coffee shop at the right time, look around for Joe, and there's Joe from business school. A different Joe from business school.
I couldn't walk out because he'd already seen me, so we chatted politely for an hour and we've never talked since.
I met a guy from OKCupid. The first time we met up in a public place and just had a casual chat. It wasn't a horrible date, but it wasn't very memorable either. I decided to give him another try because it could have just been nerves. The 2nd date he invited me over to his place... I knew he lived with his parents, but i kind of assumed they'd be away.
They weren't away. They kept coming into the loungeroom and giving us iced tea and chips whilst he played XBox in his trackpants (no shirt) and i sat there awkwardly watching. He didn't really speak much to me. It was 11pm, and he was in his 30s.
7. wellman_va
Hot girl from class randomly walked into my dorm room, the door was normally open during the day. She was in the building visiting a friend and saw me playing guitar so she came in and started flirting. She asked me to meet her at a near by bar that night at 10 so I agreed. I get there at 10 and she introduces me to her boyfriend. I finished my beer and went to the bar my friends were at.
Met a girl online, talked it up, and while she seemed a bit immature, thought heck, why not? She casually mentioned she really liked pigs. What she meant to say was she was obsessed with pigs. OBSESSED.
Go to one of the best restaurants in the area for a first date (bad idea). Sometimes pictures are from someone 10 years prior, or the person hides things, etc. But that wasn't the problem. She looked just like her pictures. But I didn't even have to have seen her first, because everything else gave it away.
She came in a giant T-shirt that had a sparkly pink pig on it. Earrings? Pig earrings. Bracelets? Yep, pig bracelets--I swear her dad might have been Homer Simpson. She had this headband on with a little pig on it. Her shoes? Yep, pigs on the front of the toes! But best of all? She had a GIANT (or at least it seemed giant) pink purse with the face of a pig on it.
You could not stop seeing it once you did. And I'm sure everyone else in this nicer/classier restaurant saw it too. I felt overdressed with her but under-dressed with every other couple there. It was beyond embarrassing. For some reason which I have to convince myself was politeness not stupidity, we still had dinner. But Reddit, it was the fastest damn dinner I've ever had at a sitdown place.
I practically blurted out something about how "oh, you really do like pigs..." which she started giggling (oinking?) and going on about how everything she has is pig themed. Then she wouldn't stop, and it became the dominant part of the conversation. There were a dozen other things that made it a train-wreck, but these were the clinchers to a solid 0/5 date. I remember afterwards consoling with a friend of a friend, because I had to tell someone; and then I promptly buried this as my worst date.
TL;DR: Girl was obsessed with pigs but ironically no porking at end.
9. Leucoch0lia
Internet date; at a bar; first time meeting the guy. He tells me over a bowl of eggplant chips that he's so good in bed that the last woman he boned spontaneously lactated from the mind-blowing pleasure of it all.
10. sprout272
I've posted this before because it's so weird. I went for a meal with this girl I met through a dating app and it was going really well. We started talking about movies and then we decided to go to the cinema to go watch Inception. She said there was a cinema nearby but I didn't know the area at all, so I used the GPS on my phone and she held it and directed me. Once we got there we started walking inside and I realised I didn't have my phone in my pocket. I said I must have left it in the car and started to walk back to get it. She was trying to get me to leave it and saying we would miss the film but the phone was only about a week old so I was really paranoid about it. We checked the car for about 10 minutes but we couldn't find it. I asked her to check her jacket and her bag but she said it wasn't there. A couple parked next to us so I asked them to ring my number because I couldn't find it. It started to ring and it was obviously coming from my dates handbag. She took it out and said she must have missed it. I thanked the couple and locked my car and as I turned back around she was walking the other way. I ran to catch up and asked what was going on but she was very dismissive and was barely talking. That's when I realised it wasn't an accident and just left her to walk home alone.
11. AlternatePhysics
I was going to have a second date with this girl. She knew of three parties happening on the same night, so she suggested that we hit all three. Sounded good to me, so off we go.
At party one, her best friend from college is there that she hasn't seen in four years. They immediately run off together, and I'm left with the friend's boyfriend having a drink. I think to myself, this is no big deal. She hasn't seen her friend in a long time, and the night has a lot more to go. She comes back after a while and suggests we head on to the other party. Great!
Arrive at second party. My date immediately runs off with some other friends. Like, "Tim, oh my god, how are you doing," and dashes across the party to find him. I slowly follow behind, but then they keep scurrying on to talk to other people without the girl making it clear that she wanted me to come. I feel really awkward because she doesn't introduce me or say anything about me. I'm just an awkward guy there that no one knows. I get tired of that and go to the bathroom, where I find that the door has been ripped off its hinges. I find a screwdriver and fix the door before using the bathroom. Fast forward 30 minutes, my date finds me and suggests we go to the final party. But this time, her friend Tim is going to join us. Okay...
Arrive at third party. As soon as we walk in the door, Tim says he needs cigarettes, and the girl and Tim run out for cigarettes and leave me at this new party with all these other people I don't know. They are gone for 45 minutes, by which time I decide that this date isn't working out and I should just go home. When my date comes back with cigarettes, I tell her I'm leaving and she FLIPS OUT. She starts screaming at me in front of everyone about how she was going to have sex with me later and how I ruined everything. Then she proceeds to scream, "you're not leaving me; I'm leaving you," after which she bolts out and slams the door.
Then everyone at this other party, whom I don't know, is staring at me while my date, who brought me there, has abandoned me.
Someone eventually comes and offers me a drink. I stay for another hour and laugh it off with the people at the party. Am still friends with some of those fine people today.