If you're tired of spending your precious screen time searching for hidden snakes, dogs, Oscars, English monarchs, and other woefully unerotic items, we've got a treat for you. The masterminds behind the hit Instagram account Subtle Dildo create elaborate, detailed tableaus, each of which contains a "big rubber dong" hidden where you'd least expect it. Each of their unique pictures is a fascinating and titillating puzzle. They're so addictive, you'll forget you've been staring at dildos on your work computer for the last two hours.
Sometimes, the dildo isn't that hard to spot.
But other times, it can be very challenging.
This one is particularly frustrating. I've stared at it for so long, and I still can't spot the wang!
If you think this is some new fad, you're wrong. These folks have been posting dildo pics for years.
Here's a sampling of some of their greatest hits. Check out the Instagram page for the rest, but try to pace yourself. You don't want to get fired over dildos… again.