This girl's viral text convo perfectly sums up the nightmare of digital communication.

Texting is fast and convenient, but it can be hard to convey tone. That's something we never had to deal with when we just used phones (well that and the agony of watching the three dots meaning someone is responding to a text, only to have those three dots eventually disappear without any message). It's really difficult, sometimes, to get a handle on someone's mood from just a text message.
A tweet is going viral right now that perfectly sums up the limitations of using text to communicate. Twitter user @emgrebz (Emily) tweeted a screenshot of a conversation between her and someone that most of us can relate to.
In the conversation, someone asks Emily if she's up. She answers, simply, "Yes." The person's next question is "Are you mad?," to which Emily responds, "Of course not, why?" And the person's answer? "Idk, the "yes" sounded angry."
A quick "yes" or "no" can sound brusque coming from someone who usually texts more. And Twitter was quick to jump in and make the tweet go viral, just because it was so perfectly relatable.
Other people jumped in to include examples of their own text miscommunications.
Friends tagged each other in responses to the tweet.
Someone pointed out that the lack of emoji freaked her out. Hey, some people use emoji for everything. They may not even be able to communicate without the help of that little yellow head.
Other people joked about how easy it is to doubt yourself or question someone else when you're in a text conversation.
This reminds me of one of the greatest Key & Peele sketches, where they're texting each other and completely misreading each other's tones.