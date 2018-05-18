This girl's viral text convo perfectly sums up the nightmare of digital communication.

Texting is fast and convenient, but it can be hard to convey tone. That's something we never had to deal with when we just used phones (well that and the agony of watching the three dots meaning someone is responding to a text, only to have those three dots eventually disappear without any message). It's really difficult, sometimes, to get a handle on someone's mood from just a text message.

A tweet is going viral right now that perfectly sums up the limitations of using text to communicate. Twitter user @emgrebz (Emily) tweeted a screenshot of a conversation between her and someone that most of us can relate to.

A visual representation of overthinking, anxiety, and paranoia pic.twitter.com/ann4KRf0gM — Emily (@emgrebz) May 11, 2018

In the conversation, someone asks Emily if she's up. She answers, simply, "Yes." The person's next question is "Are you mad?," to which Emily responds, "Of course not, why?" And the person's answer? "Idk, the "yes" sounded angry."