Woman's thirst trap photo goes viral for reason that has nothing to do with her looks.

Nothing draws attention like a gorgeous woman. Well, almost nothing. The other thing is, apparently, the price of gas.
Twitter user @kurlykyy posted a picture of herself looking fine as hell, holding a blooming rose, along with the word "flourishing." And yes, that flower is, and so is she.
But one eagle-eyed user (seriously, how can anyone even SEE that?), @Sir_Hurizzel, was focused on an altogether different part of the picture. Something in the background.
He retweeted the picture, along with the question, "Where y'all got gas for $2.21 a gallon?"
He wasn't the only one who noticed, either. Someone commented on the original tweet, it just didn't blow up as big.
But no, nobody was going to ignore the gas prices, because then the Twitter discussion completely pivoted.
Someone did point out that the gas prices in South Carolina were low until last month.
And it goes on and on. But the main takeaway is that if you're looking to take a photo where you yourself are the main attraction, always check the background.