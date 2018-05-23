Woman's thirst trap photo goes viral for reason that has nothing to do with her looks.

Nothing draws attention like a gorgeous woman. Well, almost nothing. The other thing is, apparently, the price of gas.

Where y'all got gas at for $2.21 a gallon? https://t.co/F2kJrzl3j5 — Chidden Nuddet (@Sir_Hurizzel) May 22, 2018

Twitter user @kurlykyy posted a picture of herself looking fine as hell, holding a blooming rose, along with the word "flourishing." And yes, that flower is, and so is she.

But one eagle-eyed user (seriously, how can anyone even SEE that?), @Sir_Hurizzel, was focused on an altogether different part of the picture. Something in the background.

He retweeted the picture, along with the question, "Where y'all got gas for $2.21 a gallon?"

He wasn't the only one who noticed, either. Someone commented on the original tweet, it just didn't blow up as big.