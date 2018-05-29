This girl's hack for buying alcohol while underage is being called 'legendary.'

Buying liquor before you turn 21 is illegal, and we at Someecards definitely don't condone breaking the law (except maybe jaywalking). But that doesn't mean that tons of teens and young adults aren't trying and managing to get alcohol on a daily basis. The trick is not getting caught.

remember when I dressed up like my grandma and went to the ABC store just to purchase the nastiest alcohol known to mankind? pic.twitter.com/xqFNp4XfN4 — Reem (@reemaalul) May 28, 2018

Here's something that worked for Twitter user @reemaalul: dress up like your grandma and just use her ID.

How she got away with this is actually kind of amazing. She doesn't look anything like an old woman, she looks like a kid wearing a scarf and glasses. The person at the liquor store must have been part bat or else was so checked out of the job that three raccoons in a trench coat would have been able to purchase alcohol, too.

But clearly it worked for her, because her tweet shows her, the liquor store, the liquor, and her grandma's ID.