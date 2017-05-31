Advertising

Just when you thought #covfefegate had officially killed the internet, there's a new bae in town to save us all. He's no Salt Bae, the viral hunk who won our hearts with his erotic meat preparation. But he's just as hot, and less likely to lead to bloating from all that sodium.

His name, not the one on his birth certificate, but the more important one that we shall call him in our fantasies, is "Tree Man." And it fits him to a t(r)ee.

Advertising

"Tree man," nee Danny Jones, is 6'7", 265 pounds of pure muscle (we can't confirm but can assume) and a diet and fitness trainer.

He was recently discovered by someone who goes by "la loba" on Twitter. So please direct all of your thank you's to her.

"This not a man, this a tree," she wrote, tweeting a few pics to emphasize her point.

Time for a climb.
Time for a climb.
Advertising

THANK YOU, LA LOBA.

She then followed up with some background info which seems to suggest that despite appearances Tree Man is, in fact, a man.

People took her advice to "go plant some seeds" to heart and Tree Man quickly went viral. Everyone wants to climb him.

Advertising
Advertising

Some of these replies are NSFW. We've never seen Twitter this thirsty before.

The thirst is STRONG.

Advertising

So strong that one guy actually grew a pair of ovaries.

Tree Man, on the other hand, kept it classy in his reply.

Advertising

You're welcome, Tree Man.

It turns out there's more to Tree Man than meets the eye. According to his regularly-updated Instagram account, he works hard to keep up his tree-like stature.

And he wasn't always this tree-like! He worked hard to get here. Before he was a Tree Man, he was just a regular man.

For those of you that have been following me a while, you know that I like to share my progress photos from time to time. It's a good reminder to me of how far I've come and it motivates me (and hopefully you) to keep pushing and remember why I started this. - Do you know how long it took me to finally start seeing some noticeable differences in myself? A looooong time, longer than it should have. Lemme tell you why. - When I first started this journey (hate calling it that cuz it's so cliche sounding, but that's exactly what it is) I was hungry. And I'm not speaking in terms of hunger for food. I was unhappy with how I looked and how I felt. I wanted to walk shirtless on the beach with confidence. I wanted to be able to go to a pool party and make everyone do a double take. I wanted to feel good with how I looked. Don't get me wrong, I was never the type to let the disappointment in my physique prevent me from having fun and still going to the beach and pool parties. I just didn't feel great about myself when I did those things. I wanted more and I was going to do everything in my power to make a change. - But oh how quick we are to give up, make excuses and find reasons to quit. I would bust my ass in the gym and diet like a maniac for a week or two and I'd look in the mirror and see the exact same dude from a couple weeks ago looking back at me. Seemed like there was little to no change. So, I'd say "screw this, why am I killing myself with diet and training if it's making so little of a difference". And I'd quit until the next time I had a little more motivation to start all over. - Left: 280lbs. Working out hard 5-6 days a week at around 2-3 hours per workout. Little/no knowledge of nutrition. Right: 250lbs. (Not current) Working out hard 5-6 days a week at around 1-1.5 hours per workout. Daily calculated diet to help me reach my goals. It was at this time I FINALLY realized my body was undergoing some serious change. Granted, I made significant changes prior to this photo, but due to my overly self-critical nature, it took me forever to actually notice the positive change. My guess is 4 years between the two photos. - I've come a (continued in comments)

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on

Advertising

HE'S OVERCOME ADVERSITY, YOU GUYS.

He loves nature. Of course.

Get out! Get active! Rain, sun, blazing heat or freezing cold-psych yourself out and go do something!

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on

He really, really loves nature.

Sometimes you just gotta be one with nature...🤣 #thatsonewhiteass #ihopethehillsdonthaveeyes

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on

We've never been so in to nature before.

Advertising

And if you're wondering who was #blessed to take the above picture, we can't confirm, but it appears Tree Man has a tree lady.

Hope everyone's having a great Memorial Day Weekend!

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on

And they seem pretty in to each other.

Another shot from last night's wedding with the second prettiest (my niece is reading now) girl of the night 😍 @toriprincess

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on

Advertising

Let's take a moment of silence to mourn the loss of our relationship with Tree Man, gone before we could even plant the seed.

We're happy for them. Really, we are.

If you're sad that Tree Man is single, maybe this video will help cheer you up.

Ass and hamstrings tonight! Try these!

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on

We never thought anyone could love a tree as much as this bear.

Boy were we wrong. Happy climbing everyone!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.