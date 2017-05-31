Advertising

Just when you thought #covfefegate had officially killed the internet, there's a new bae in town to save us all. He's no Salt Bae, the viral hunk who won our hearts with his erotic meat preparation. But he's just as hot, and less likely to lead to bloating from all that sodium.

His name, not the one on his birth certificate, but the more important one that we shall call him in our fantasies, is "Tree Man." And it fits him to a t(r)ee.

"Tree man," nee Danny Jones, is 6'7", 265 pounds of pure muscle (we can't confirm but can assume) and a diet and fitness trainer.

He was recently discovered by someone who goes by "la loba" on Twitter. So please direct all of your thank you's to her.

This not a man, this a tree. pic.twitter.com/0rU95oBbxh — la loba (@vickto_willy) May 29, 2017

"This not a man, this a tree," she wrote, tweeting a few pics to emphasize her point.

Time for a climb.

THANK YOU, LA LOBA.

She then followed up with some background info which seems to suggest that despite appearances Tree Man is, in fact, a man.

Here's his @. Go plant some seeds 🌱 pic.twitter.com/CCqARmpDaG — la loba (@vickto_willy) May 30, 2017

People took her advice to "go plant some seeds" to heart and Tree Man quickly went viral. Everyone wants to climb him.

@cockratease if that's a tree then consider me her pic.twitter.com/SIqbMFLxDx — Sebastian 🔮 (@setrocs929) May 30, 2017

Oh my... I would climb that and live on it forever 😍 pic.twitter.com/HNvwKroTkZ — Steven Price (@SJamesPrice) May 30, 2017

Some of these replies are NSFW. We've never seen Twitter this thirsty before.

wonder how big his dick is — Lana Del Rey (@suckiesuckie69) May 30, 2017

The thirst is STRONG.

So strong that one guy actually grew a pair of ovaries.

My ovaries hurt and I don't even have any pic.twitter.com/M41lKDRUaw — Fabian (@304STUNNAH) May 30, 2017

Tree Man, on the other hand, kept it classy in his reply.

Thanks for the love 😃 — Danny Jones (@dannyjonesfit) May 30, 2017

You're welcome, Tree Man.

It turns out there's more to Tree Man than meets the eye. According to his regularly-updated Instagram account, he works hard to keep up his tree-like stature.

And he wasn't always this tree-like! He worked hard to get here. Before he was a Tree Man, he was just a regular man.

HE'S OVERCOME ADVERSITY, YOU GUYS.

He loves nature. Of course.

Get out! Get active! Rain, sun, blazing heat or freezing cold-psych yourself out and go do something! A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on May 23, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

He really, really loves nature.

Sometimes you just gotta be one with nature...🤣 #thatsonewhiteass #ihopethehillsdonthaveeyes A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on May 19, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

We've never been so in to nature before.

And if you're wondering who was #blessed to take the above picture, we can't confirm, but it appears Tree Man has a tree lady.

Hope everyone's having a great Memorial Day Weekend! A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on May 27, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

And they seem pretty in to each other.

Another shot from last night's wedding with the second prettiest (my niece is reading now) girl of the night 😍 @toriprincess A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Let's take a moment of silence to mourn the loss of our relationship with Tree Man, gone before we could even plant the seed.

We're happy for them. Really, we are. If you're sad that Tree Man is single, maybe this video will help cheer you up. Ass and hamstrings tonight! Try these! A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT We never thought anyone could love a tree as much as this bear. Boy were we wrong. Happy climbing everyone!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.