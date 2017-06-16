Advertising

Hey you booze hounds, could you describe the "drunkest you've ever been" in six words? This was the challenge Vice Magazine posed to their Twitter followers yesterday. And Holy Jagermeister, Twitter delivered.

Some of the responses were innocent enough, like this one:

Threw up in an avocado salad — Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) June 15, 2017

If you count throwing up in an avocado salad as "innocent" (it's really not if you think about the cost of avocados). Luckily, this story ended quite well for everyone involved (except those poor avocados).

It was only coz the bloke I fancied was there which made me nervous. Luckily it didn't put him off and reader, I married him. — Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) June 16, 2017

This one is kind of funny until you think of that dry Mexican village:

Drank Mexican village out of tequila — Ellie Gibson (@elliegibson) June 16, 2017

This sounds terrifying:

Joined a fight with a train. — Joel 🌮 (@JoelNihlean) June 16, 2017

WITH a train or ON THE train? Pls share full story, lol — mish mosh (@michh_moshh) June 16, 2017

WITH. In Boston. — Joel 🌮 (@JoelNihlean) June 16, 2017

WHO WON THE FIGHT THO???

Compared to the train, this actually seems pretty tame:

I tried to fight a tree — xoxo, simma (@foreversimma) June 15, 2017

She lost.

Did you win? — 🃏Max Clark🃏 (@Jester454) June 15, 2017

Hell no — xoxo, simma (@foreversimma) June 15, 2017

Here's a PSA. If you're going to fight with an inanimate object while drunk, adopt this guy's approach:

Sat in bed, argued with curtains. — Jim Yoshii (@jimyoshii) June 16, 2017

Of course, some of these replies got really dark. Because when excessive alcohol is involved, things are going to get too real.

Like, body parts may go missing, but then return:

woke up fingertip sewn back on — Look Park (@lookpark) June 16, 2017

The receipts:

Here's the scar. Also true: the guy who stitched it back on was called Dr. Klutz pic.twitter.com/QrgMw2aRCs — Look Park (@lookpark) June 16, 2017

This is almost poetic:

Wrong train platform, midnight, Shinjuku station — Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe (@phwolfeDRC) June 16, 2017

That was not one of my finest moments — Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe (@phwolfeDRC) June 16, 2017

Don't worry Peggy, we've all been there! Okay actually, we've never been there. But we're glad you're okay.

This person used way more than six words and we'll let them have that:

7 hurricanes plus a hand grenade

New Orleans

No underpants

on a curb with a random guy's tongue in my ear — Klvy (@mrsklvy) June 16, 2017

We are just glad you can laugh about this now. Also wth is a hand grenade (never mind don't want to know).

We are glad this person is okay, too:

Almost drown from a garden hose. — Curt Popejoy (@CurtPopejoySW) June 16, 2017

Also, how did this happen?? Do we really want to know? Nah.

Not sure we want to know about this one, either:

12 martinis. A pint short of blood... — Majestic12 (@complete_idiot) June 16, 2017

This sounds pretty normal tbh:

Karaoke bar but also maybe brothel? — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 16, 2017

This does not sound normal:

Put 16 skittles in my foreskin — mike (@mikestesties) June 15, 2017

You win. Jesus Christ, man. — David H. (@hadden176) June 16, 2017

Neither does this:

(We want to be this woman's best friend. We also hope she has since quit drinking.)

Woah:

Bought a monkey on the Internet. — Johnny (@johnny15two) June 16, 2017

What??? And where—can we get one?

More heroic tales:

party, accidentally slept with friends parents. — Norman Blake (@normanblake) June 16, 2017

What does he mean by "slept with" exactly? Either way, hero.

Called arresting DWI cops, "Toughguy Batmans." — JaySommer (@JaySommer) June 16, 2017

Also a hero.

Wow, people of Twitter. You sure have led some colorful (read: "drunken") lives.

The author of this post once woke up in bed next to a traffic cone—so absolutely no judgment here. Just deep concern, for all of us.

