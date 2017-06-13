Advertising

Let's be honest, 2017 is no day at the beach. Because even if you're at the beach, you're still in 2017, which is a bummer. So it's no wonder people are hopping in time machines and getting the hell out of this millennium faster than we can type "covfefe."

Okay, not technically. But a new Twitter trend "living in 3017" highlights a few individuals whose forward-thinking innovations have catapulted them 1,000 years into the future. While the rest of us lag behind in 2017, desperately trying to fidget-spin our way outta here.

Here are 10 people living in a better, brighter, faster, more efficient future. Let's try and catch up, shall we?

1.) William Thompson, whose dazzlingly innovative use of Facebook catapulted him 1,000-years into the future and into the Twitter Hall-of-Fame:

We're all living in 2017 while this man is living in 3017 pic.twitter.com/S5ZqoNuUO4 — Ovais Sheikh (@OvaisBowss) June 10, 2017

But don't worry, he's not hanging out in 3017 all alone. There are others:

shay been to 3017 and back again pic.twitter.com/dkEZ7LV7ut — liv (@pietersehut) June 12, 2017

He even has an "official" holiday designated in his name.

We have to wait for 3017 though to celebrate. So hurry up and get there.

2.) This guy "cooling" his chicken nugget is cooler than any of us 21st century luddites will ever be:

We're in 2017 and this boy in 3017 pic.twitter.com/ZdHAjCelXC — Vinny Cantu (@_vincent_cantu_) May 21, 2017

His methods are so advanced, 2017 can't even wrap our old fashioned lil' brains around it:

I don't get it — Aquilina (@AquilinaLewis) June 13, 2017

3. This guy isn't in 3017 yet. But he's in 2082. And we're still in 2017 so he's better than us.

Ya'll in 2017 while this guy is in 2082 pic.twitter.com/X7fTN0XKTJ — سنورلاكس (@TheHumanSnorlax) June 13, 2017

According to this person on Twitter (where I get all my information), it's actually all Koreans who are in 2082:

koreans are known to always cut their noodles with scissors.. — Loomzii whomst thicc (@Loomzii) June 13, 2017

Congrats to both the Koreas on getting closer to 3017 than the rest of us, who are still eating our noodles like this:

4. Speaking of countries in Asia, the whole country of Japan is also living a millennium ahead of us. But we already knew that.

We're all living in 2017 meanwhile Japan is out here living in 3017 pic.twitter.com/PqH3d0bJWf — anime (@animetbh) May 31, 2017

No one is that surprised. Japan has always made us all look Amish by comparison.

Omg!...lmao Japan has always been ahead. Next thing you know you will start to see them flying! Yes flying Japanese ppl 0.0! — CGSasuke (@CGSwitch) May 31, 2017

5. This guy who knows eating cereal out of a stupid bowl is sooooooooooo last century:

Y'all living in 2017 meanwhile im in 3017. Catch up. pic.twitter.com/k9uOgQUoZJ — Daniel (@MyFavsTrash) May 9, 2017

The rest of us are stuck in 2017 eating our cereal like this:

And tbh, we're tired of having to mop the whole house every day after breakfast.

6. This guy whose grilling methods transported him into the year 2047. He's still way closer to 3017 than us.

Y'all was all grilling on Memorial Day in 2017 but this man is in the year 2047 pic.twitter.com/mByexmQFnB — mnmtwinz (@mnmtwinz) May 30, 2017

Excuse me, time machine conductor? Can you please make a pit stop at this guy's BBQ on our way to 3017?

7. This guy who has mastered the seemingly impossible contradiction that is "business casual":

While we are here in 2017 this guys already in 3017 smh pic.twitter.com/f5onKmxTcL — Zapp Brannigan (@RealRomCade) June 12, 2017

Business and casual: together at last! We only have to wait 1,000 years.

8. Janelle Monae. Duh. Janelle Monae out here in the year 3017 and looking flawless in the process. 👑💛 pic.twitter.com/8XSho6HHwe — Cocoa Butter (@cocoabutterbf) June 6, 2017 You were always way too good for this millennium, Janelle. 9. This guy, who finally solved the mystery of how to make a grilled cheese sandwich in a toaster without having to buy a new toaster each time:

y'all still stuck in 2017, meanwhile I'm out here in 3017 pic.twitter.com/GxEUrgzC9y — Justin (@nothinbutlag) May 16, 2017

The future is bright. And seemingly flawless. Like a Kraft single.

10. And finally, our crowning champion of the future. This guy who has more game than all of us in 2017 combined:

YALL last night at the club some guy handed me this and told me to text him. WE ARE IN 2017 THIS MAN IS IN 3017 pic.twitter.com/EqEvpDrVbo — oy, mista! (@marissuh_x) June 11, 2017

And if you had any remaining doubt that this guy is the King of 3017:

someone snitched and he's still trying to shoot his shot. a true revolutionary pic.twitter.com/8P1MVPj4Xi — oy, mista! (@marissuh_x) June 12, 2017

