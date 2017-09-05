Advertising

You can't believe everything you read on the internet. Actually, you probably shouldn't believe most of it. But please, believe me when I tell you that you MUST watch this video of a bat creating total chaos in the home of an Irish family. Because, if you've made it this far through the dumpster fire of 2017, you freaking deserve it.

This incredible video was shot and posted to Facebook earlier today by Tadhg Fleming from Kerry, Ireland, in his family's home. Watch this entire 1:52 minute video from beginning to end, trust me. As Aerosmith once said, you don't want to miss a thing:

Advertising

So a Bat flew into our house last night.... safe to say it was dealt with in a calm and mannerly fashion 🦇😂😂😂 #catchhimderry #pupgotexcited Posted by Tadhg Fleming on Tuesday, September 5, 2017

"So a Bat flew into our house last night.... safe to say it was dealt with in a calm and mannerly fashion," he wrote.

The video quickly went viral and made its way over to Twitter, where people are really losing it. Some are calling this video the "single greatest thing" they've ever seen.

This is the single greatest thing I have ever seen. https://t.co/HkbJA5LsTw — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 5, 2017

Advertising

The world is going to hell. You owe it to yourself to watch this video of Irish people attempting to get a bat out of their kitchen. pic.twitter.com/Nh8XyD1gen — Jonathan Hopkins (@jonnohopkins) September 5, 2017

"Marie will you stop looking in the door!" I cannot breathe. https://t.co/UWTohfbgsl — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) September 5, 2017

And people are shouting out their favorite moments from the video. It's THAT good.

"He's got no legs like McGregor" https://t.co/DdhCCIhJdV — Phil (@MockneyBlade) September 5, 2017

Advertising

I nearly pissed myself laughing at the bit about the dog going for a piss, plus "he's making a mockery out of you" — Ben Cadwallader (@caddymation) September 5, 2017

This is a popular one:

"HE'S MAKING A MOCKERY OF YOU" https://t.co/0JcuVWbMlc — maureen door ghoul (@hummusandpizza) September 5, 2017

People are laughing so hard, they're even putting themselves (and their loved ones) at risk.

I genuinely thought my mam was going to hurt herself laughing when she watched this video. She had to get up and walk away from it. https://t.co/UbtjgZMebn — miss gay mallow (@coogiebearr) September 5, 2017

Advertising

@TadhgFleming honestly the funniest thing on the net right now. #CatchHimDerry ! Haven't laughed this hard in a long time. — Dave (@DaithiEire) September 5, 2017

This video is so good, it's inspired one man to find pride in his heritage:

This video makes me proud to be Irish... https://t.co/951upA1dJj — Mark O'Halloran (@markohalloran) September 5, 2017

We really needed this today. Thanks Ireland. And bats.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.