You can't believe everything you read on the internet. Actually, you probably shouldn't believe most of it. But please, believe me when I tell you that you MUST watch this video of a bat creating total chaos in the home of an Irish family. Because, if you've made it this far through the dumpster fire of 2017, you freaking deserve it.
This incredible video was shot and posted to Facebook earlier today by Tadhg Fleming from Kerry, Ireland, in his family's home. Watch this entire 1:52 minute video from beginning to end, trust me. As Aerosmith once said, you don't want to miss a thing:
"So a Bat flew into our house last night.... safe to say it was dealt with in a calm and mannerly fashion," he wrote.
The video quickly went viral and made its way over to Twitter, where people are really losing it. Some are calling this video the "single greatest thing" they've ever seen.
And people are shouting out their favorite moments from the video. It's THAT good.
This is a popular one:
People are laughing so hard, they're even putting themselves (and their loved ones) at risk.
This video is so good, it's inspired one man to find pride in his heritage:
We really needed this today. Thanks Ireland. And bats.