Nothing divides the internet quite like an optical illusion. We're all still reeling from that damn dress that drove families apart back in 2015 because no one could decide if it was blue and black or white and gold (it was obviously blue and black, thankyouverymuch).

Well, prepare for another controversy. This photo of the aftermath of an outdoor picnic was shared in a German Facebook group and it's going viral. Because nobody can figure out if the backdrop is a river. Or a wall.

Wall? Or river? Only one thing is clear: this picnic was fun. Facebook

At first it seems like it's obviously a river, but then you look closer and you're like, DEFINITELY A WALL. Has to be a wall.

Most people on Facebook seem to think it's a wall, according to these people who know a lot about rivers and walls:

But over on Twitter, a lot of people think it's a river. And they've got proof to back it up:

How about this 😂😂 Its a river. pic.twitter.com/8ehyBlr4SI — Janne Ojakangas (@J_Ojakangas) May 19, 2017

It's a River, I've circled a boat and the plants on the other side pic.twitter.com/ivAeaEWU7t — †Pàigè† (@JustSomeGurlie) May 22, 2017

But others on Twitter are fiercely Team Wall:

Its a wall if u look down at the bottom left corner u can see a shadow on the wall from a plant — keith bonham (@BonhamKeith) May 19, 2017

It is definitely a wall! Look carefully you will notice a shadow just below the greencover on the wall. — Khushroo Sethna (@kesethna) May 22, 2017

Now we don't know what to believe. Is it a wall? A river? BOTH? Neither? WHY MUST OUR EYES DECEIVE US?

This person has the best answer:

Someone please track down this picnic spot and dive in to that river/wall and find out for us? Please?? We need answers!!!!

Your reward is whatever is left over in those bottles.

