Walmart just destroyed a customer who admitted to stealing from them. Move over, Wendy’s.

People love to mess around with brands on Twitter — and every so often brands, like Wendy's, will troll back. It's not too rare for there to be a brand versus brand Twitter battle, but this time an individual trolled Walmart and Walmart clapped back. All in good fun, of course.
Twitter user @Murk361 started out by posting "I Like Going To Walmart For Fun," obviously trying to catch the attention of the huge corporation's social media person.
And Walmart innocently replied, because engagement is a goal for brands. They wrote, "It's the small things, Murk! What's your favorite thing to do in our stores," and they even included a happy face.
So Murk answered, bluntly, "Steal."
THAT'S NOT NICE, MURK.
But, coming in hot with the last word was Walmart, replying to Murk, "Well played Murk. After further review of our store's video feed we've decided to let you keep the rash cream. Next time tho... pay in full." And a winky face, because, you know, emojis.
OUCH! Burned.
Nicely done! People on Twitter loved Walmart's witty reply.
Looks like brand Twitter game has a new player.