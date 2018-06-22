Walmart just destroyed a customer who admitted to stealing from them. Move over, Wendy’s.

People love to mess around with brands on Twitter — and every so often brands, like Wendy's, will ​​​troll back. It's not too rare for there to be a brand versus brand Twitter battle, but this time an individual trolled Walmart and Walmart clapped back. All in good fun, of course.

Twitter user @Murk361 started out by posting "I Like Going To Walmart For Fun," obviously trying to catch the attention of the huge corporation's social media person.

I Like Going To Walmart For Fun — Murk (@Murk361) June 18, 2018

And Walmart innocently replied, because engagement is a goal for brands. They wrote, "It's the small things, Murk! What's your favorite thing to do in our stores," and they even included a happy face.

It's the small things, Murk! What's your favorite thing to do in our stores? 😊 — Walmart (@Walmart) June 20, 2018

So Murk answered, bluntly, "Steal."