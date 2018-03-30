These 20 Warm and Fuzzy Tweets Are Sure to Make You Smile

Advertising
Let’s take a break from all the doom and gloom going on in the world to feel good about our universe for a few minutes. (This will be temporary, I promise).
These 20 tweets are simple, sweet, and wholesome. And we all need a lil’ bit of that right now, brothers and sisters.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Advertising
7.
8.
9.
10.
Advertising
11.
12.
13.
14.
Advertising
15.
16.
17.
18.
Advertising
19.
20.
h/t: pleated-jeans
This article was first published by our partners at Did You Know?
Advertising