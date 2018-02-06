14 people revealed the weirdest things they ever walked in on their roommates doing.

Having roommates has its ups and downs. On the one hand, they keep you from being lonely and make rent cheaper. On the other hand, there's the privacy issue, as well as the them possibly being a horrible person issue. When you live with someone (or several someones), privacy can be hard to come by. The result is people catching other people doing the weird things we all do when we're alone. (Right, guys? We all do weird things, right??)
People on Reddit shared the weirdest things their roommates ever did. Roommates, take note: THIS IS WHY YOU HAVE BEDROOMS.
1. TerminusFox's roommate got really excited when he thought he was alone.
He thought I had left.
Pulls out penis to Masturbate, and imitates MLK "Free at last, Free at LAST!"
Never told him. So, nowadays I say "Free at last!" at random times when referring to masturbating and I just see this look of fear.
"Does he know?"
Yes, Tyler. I know.
2. Dewayneestes' roommate had an unusual favorite celebrity.
My old roommate had a picture of he and his mom by his bedside. His mom looked a LOT like Dinah Shore which sort of made sense because so did he when I thought about it, sort of round face, blonde hair, and he was gay so whatever that’s cool somehow that all fit together in my head.
Then one day we were all in his room smoking out and I told him “Rodney, I gotta say your mom looks just like Dinah Shore.” He asked “How do you know what my mom looks like?” And I pointed to the picture.
Rodney says “That’s not my mom that’s Dinah Shore.”
3. Walkering will probably never look at soup the same way.
Years ago, I lived with a bunch of strangers in a house and one of the roommates didn't speak English. It was Christmas break, so I'm out of school and have tons of free time. I'm chilling in the common area reading--as I had been doing for a week--and this roommate, who I can't communicate with, starts cooking something spicy on the stove.
All of a sudden he starts panicking and yelling in his language. I hear pots banging and furious chopping of vegetables or something. This goes on for SIX hours. Yelling, chopping, yelling, chopping. Finally he comes out from the kitchen six hours later with a tiny bowl of soup. I thought okay, he must have prepped a week's worth of meals and stored the rest.
But later that night I leave out the back door and there's this beef soup concoction strewn throughout the lawn. He had dumped pots worth of soup outside. To this day, I'm still not sure what happened with this guy in that kitchen.
4. KitWalkerXXVII's roommates were probably just trying to get back to a simpler time. Maybe? Wow.
This one wasn't so much "caught", but I came home from work one night to find my roommates (two guys and a girl) sitting on the floor of our living room facing the front door, lights off, wearing hoodies with the hoods up, lit by apple scented candles, chanting "Criss. Cross. Apple. Sauce."
I believe I simply took this scene and went to my room, but I think I probably laughed.
5. Lj-us' roommate loved to laugh…just at the wrong times.
My college dorm mate had this weird thing with wanting me to think she was cool or fun or something. So every time I came home and put my key in to unlock the door, she would start hysterically laughing at whatever show she had on. I tested it multiple times to make sure. Tip toe up to the door - nothing. Stood there for a couple seconds and then put the key in - hysterical laughter to the point of tears.
So creepy and weird, I moved out the following semester.
6. Jenniferberry's roommates were truly disgusting.
I used to live with what I've decided was one of the most disgusting couples ever.
We lived in a 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. They would use my dishes and leave them in their room, unwashed, usually with food in them. They didn't want to buy a litter box for their cat so they took a plastic gallon tub and just dumped litter in it. Their cat constantly peed in their closet on their shoes and they'd just continue wearing them.
But the worst: When we moved out, I had to clean everything or I knew we wouldn't get our deposit back. They had cleaned out most of their things and I let them know I was going to clean their room. They said cool (they were never going to do it), so I go in, armed with gloves, a scarf covering my mouth, and a bottle of bleach. Boy was I unprepared.
I walk in and this stench just hits me. Their bedroom door was always closed and they always had incense burning so I never smelled it. They had a couple cardboard boxes filled with poop and toilet paper. I ran out of there so fast and called them, screaming and demanding to know what was going on. They said sometimes I would be in the bathroom and instead of knock or hold their bladder, they would crap in boxes. They tried to play it off as "we take it out once a week" like it was changing the litter box.
7. Americanmarks and his roomie slept in a bunk bed.
He would talk to a Woody doll, from Toy Story, that his dad gave to him before he died. I believe he thought he could communicate with his dead dad through the doll in a figurative way. He would also masturbate in his bed very early in the morning and then apologize at a more reasonable hour. We shared a bunk bed. The whole thing would shake.
8. Gsuklaw's roommate was very open.
Standing completely naked in the kitchen washing her hair (with my shampoo) in the kitchen sink that was already packed full with dirty dishes.
We had two showers and four bathroom sinks in our apartment none of which were in use... why
9. I wanna party with ankeeairpirate's roommate.
Came home from work early and found him in just his tighty whities and motorcycle helmet playing a racing game.
10. Umuloedipus_complex's roommate was a night talker. Much less scary than a night stalker, though.
Had one roommate in college who spoke in his sleep. He was having a very vivid dream about having an almost too playful snowball fight with our calculus professor. It was...strange to say the least.
11. That1voider can never unsee it.
I walked in on my roommate’s girlfriend shaving his ass for him. That image is etched in my mind forever.
12. The guy who yeoldestomachpump lived with seemed to have a thing for ironing.
Three of my friends all shared a house together and one day I pop over with one of them after we had been out and about doing some shit. The front door had the chain on so we went round the back and went in and their was our other friend naked, wanking, stood up, in the kitchen, with his laptop on an ironing board.
He just went "oh fuck" and we walked back out and went to the pub near by. He joined us twenty minutes later for a pint and tried to act like nothing had happened.
13. Brontosaurusus86's roommate took horrible to new heights.
Doing a webcam show while I WAS IN THE BACKGROUND INNOCENTLY WORKING ON MY CHEMISTRY HOMEWORK.
Edit:I unfortunately do not know where she posted it or under what name. Until that point I knew she was weird as fuck but didn't know what she was doing. Prior to moving in she called me to ask if she could draw pictures of bunnies committing suicide on our wall. I said no. Moved into a room with bunnies committing suicide on the wall. This episode was only after a few weeks of living together. I ended up moving out shortly after because she was up all night on her webcam and I couldn't sleep. I also once came home to her playing naked Twister in the living room with strangers..which hey, to each their own, but mayyyybe a little warning next time? She also left used tampons around the apartment. That was the final straw for me.
14. CitizenTed's "party house" roommate is kind of my personal hero.
Many years ago I lived in a "party house". Always a crazy scene. One night was a typical Saturday bacchanalia. I went to bed relatively early and got up in the morning. My roomie was asleep on the sofa in a sitting position, snoring away. In one hand he had a fully cooked pork chop. In the other hand he had a salt shaker.
My walking around had roused him. He woke up, glanced around all bleary-eyed, then looked at his hands. He slowly shook some salt on his pork chop and started eating it.
Breakfast of Champions.
I never asked where he got the pork chop or how he slept for six hours without dropping the pork chop or the salt shaker. It was what it was.