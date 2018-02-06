14 people revealed the weirdest things they ever walked in on their roommates doing.

Having roommates has its ups and downs. On the one hand, they keep you from being lonely and make rent cheaper. On the other hand, there's the privacy issue, as well as the them possibly being a horrible person issue. When you live with someone (or several someones), privacy can be hard to come by. The result is people catching other people doing the weird things we all do when we're alone. (Right, guys? We all do weird things, right??)

People on Reddit shared the weirdest things their roommates ever did. Roommates, take note: THIS IS WHY YOU HAVE BEDROOMS.

1. TerminusFox's roommate got really excited when he thought he was alone.

He thought I had left. Pulls out penis to Masturbate, and imitates MLK "Free at last, Free at LAST!" Never told him. So, nowadays I say "Free at last!" at random times when referring to masturbating and I just see this look of fear. "Does he know?" Yes, Tyler. I know.

2. Dewayneestes' roommate had an unusual favorite celebrity.