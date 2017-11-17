People reveal the strangest things they've ever done because of social anxiety. Read this in a dark closet.

The definition of social anxiety is "the fear of interaction with other people that brings on self-consciousness, feelings of being negatively judged and evaluated, and, as a result, leads to avoidance," according to the website for the Social Anxiety Institute. Social anxiety is frustrating and painful but it can also be highly relatable and hilarious. How many times have you walked into a parked car while trying your best to look nonchalant? How many times have you enthusiastically waved at someone who was waving at someone else and thought about it all day long? How many times have you momentarily forgotten your own name?
People on Reddit shared stories of the weirdest thing they've ever done due to their social anxiety. Get ready to cringe in empathy.
1. Ah, the ol' "answer the normal question wrong." Suarezj9 knows it well.
I was at a chipotle. The girl asked me how my day had been. I said “large please” because I got confused and thought she was asking what size I wanted. Then she asked if I wanted white rice or the other rice they had and I said “yes!”
2. Sketchbookassassin will probably never ask anybody at any store for help ever again.
asked a worker in the mall for assistance the other day. she looked at me really weird and said she didn't worked there. i internally freaked out. i said "i know" and asked if she could still help, she agreed and turned around to walk in the direction i needed help (facing away from me) and i immediately power walked out of there.
3. At least BetterthanAdam was 4 years old when this happened. It would be a LOT stranger if it happened as an adult. Although not out of the realm of possibility for someone with social anxiety.
My parents always bring up the time when I was 4 and we were at this Mexican restaurant. Apparently they started singing “Happy Birthday” to me, to which I smiled, but then got nervous and promptly, confidently, leaned over and bit my dad on the arm.
4. Rakhira faces that most dreaded event: a party.
Driving to a party, sat outside of it in my car the entire time, left. Next day, said I was there.
5. Cuppycakemarie gets scared to go in parties, too, but she has a plan.
I have gotten out of my car, walked up to the house of the party, then walked back to my car...then walked back up to the house, then back to my car until I finally texted my friend at the party, asking him to come get me outside so I wouldn't have to walk in front of the crowd alone.
6. Arcsine pulled another classic move, the "mix up two words and say them together." Talking is hard.
Mixed up "thank you very much" and "thank you ma'am", and said "thank you mom" to a bank teller.
7. Benign_turtle is good at spelling.
Asked a customer if her name was
"Kate spelled with a Kate"
8. Thanks to actuallylavagirl, I will be thinking "zoop" all day.
Talking to my boss after a long day of exams and assignments. I go to leave and she catches the door before I can leave to say goodbye. For some reason my wired brain made me give her fingerguns and say "zoop" as I walked away. Thought about it the whole way home.
9. Llebanna's story will truly make you cringe.
I went into a store I used to work at expecting to see my coworkers so I could greet them. A lady was there, but I had no idea what who she was. She asked me if she could help, and I stuttered a no.
Then I stood and kind of tapped my feet around like I was a fuckin tap dancer and I tried apologizing but instead said “I uh....I’m not looking for you.” She looked so confused and I could feel my face getting red. I literally ran out. Not just walked quickly- ran and slammed into the door(its heavy) and hurt my arm.
Though injured, I trudged on. I heard her call out and ask if I was okay as I ran out. Now I can never go back.
10. Livintheshleem got through high school just like the rest of us—by hiding.
One year of high school I didn't have anyone in my lunch period that I was friends with. So instead of making friends with the other kids there, I'd eat really fast then say I had to go study in the library, and would instead just wander around the halls until lunch was over.
Except you weren't allowed to roam the halls like that, so I had to sneak around to avoid any teachers/hall monitors seeing me. I spent a lot of that time going from bathroom to bathroom, kind of just standing there waiting for time to pass.
11. Pm_your_serious_face was just momentarily distracted.
Tried to remind myself what date it is, while at the bar counter.
Got my beer.
She said "Thank you"
I said "Sixteenth".
12. Bars clearly aren't as easy as some people think. Just ask StreetwearMarkie.
Bartender asked me what my name was....I forgot and had to think about it.
13. As she admits, there's no way beezynameddeltreezy pulled that off, but the five out of five stars for the attempt.
I farted right in front of my boss and I started snapping my fingers in attempt to make it look like it was not a loud ass fart
Edit: it was actually right in front of her face because she had knelt down behind me and I didn’t realize, so no way that I pulled it off. We never spoke of it.
14. SIPwater is worried about watchers. And rain.
I get self conscious of the speed of my window wipers. I’m always comparing to other cars so I don’t look like I’m over doing it
15. Barelyawake24's backup plan honestly seems so much easier than talking to roommates.
I was going leave my room to make dinner but then I heard my roommates and their friends talking outside. I didn't want to talk to them so I waited until they left and just bought take out instead.
16. RippedPika was just showing how "the customer is always right."
I'm a retail cashier. A woman was buying a dress and humorously stated that she might be too fat for it. Me, never one to disagree with a customer, smiled and said, "Yup!"
I burned a few calories hitting my head on the counter after that exchange.
Edit: People are asking what happened afterwards. She didn't catch it right away, but as she walked off I think the penny dropped. I was left to wallow at my register for the remainder of my shift.
Walked past my classroom but didn’t wanna look stupid doing a freshman 180 so I circled alllllll the way around the building, missed it again, and walked to some random restroom nearby and sat in the restroom for like 5 minutes because I didn’t want people to recognize me as the dude who keeps doing laps around the fuckin Chem lab building
18. Trialobite found himself in the worst of all social anxiety situations: the bathroom.
The other day at my small office I went to the bathroom to fix my shirt which I had worn inside out. When I went into the stall the bathroom was empty. As I flipped my shirt around someone walked into the stall next to me. I also used some toilet paper to wipe my nose (slight cold) and dropped the paper in the bowl. This triggered the auto flush sensor and it flushed. My predicament began when I realized I also had to pee, but since I had already used TP and flushed my twisted mind decided this would seem really weird to the person next door. "Why would someone use the bathroom, flush... and then stand up and pee again?" said no one ever... But I couldn't, they might recognize my shoes and know who I was.
So instead I hatched a clever deception. I left the stall and washed my hands to seem normal, despite that I hadn't even used ths bathroom. After drying I walked loudly to the exit and opened the door into the hall, then I said "oh excuse me" like I had accidentally bumped into someone else coming in, and walked right back in. I made sure to change the sound of my footsteps walking more quietly so that stall-man would think I was a different person and not some freak playing bathroom charades. Then I went to the urinal and peed and then washed my hands again, using the farthest sink so he couldn't spot my shoes.
19. Wanni25 avoided the bathroom altogether. Not a public pooper.
Called my dad to pick me up from high school instead of pooping at school.
20. AllergicToDaSun calling it "walking manually" is the best way to describe that thing where you get so nervous you forget how to walk.
Walks past a cute girl
Starts walking manually
21. xXColaXx's whole story is hard to read without getting embarrassed for her. Oh, man.
This moment haunts me still. It's kind of long-winded but I hope it paints the picture.
About 15 years ago I was a young teen browsing the electronics section of Walmart. As I was leaving that area this guy and girl around my age were coming into the electronics area. They saw me and both enthusiastically said "Hey!!" like they were happy and surprised to see me. I didn't recognize them but I thought maybe we had a class together or something so I was like "Hey!! How's it going?!" feigning cheerfulness as I tried to place where I knew them from. They both looked at me weird and made a face then walked past me to a guy and girl behind me, greeting them.
I was so embarrassed and anxious I just got out of the electronics department as fast as I could without running and went to the next department over... which ended up being ladies clothing, the bra and panty area. A female employee came over and asked if I needed help, looking at me confused because of the department. I was flustered and said, "Sorry just trying to find electronics" to which she replied "Oh it's over this way come with me". I didn't want to go back but now I was obligated so I followed her back and as we approached I saw the two teens i had the awkward interaction with and their two friends all look up and stare at me. "There ya go hun" the employee said then she started chatting with the cashier in electronics.
At that time Walmart's electronics section was like a big square with only one opening for entrance and exit go deter theft so now I'm trapped in this area with the people I just had the awkwardness with and the employee that just escorted me from women's clothes. I was so embarrassed and my whole body felt hot from anxiety. I just blankly stared at the videogames behind the glass until the other people left and then I took off.
22. HylianAlchemist just wanted to order some sandwiches. But that can be an ordeal for someone with social anxiety.
I recently moved to a new city, and there's a Subway across the street from my complex. I decided to go there for dinner and wanted to get a footlong for that night and another one for tomorrow. Except I'm a big guy, they wouldn't believe I wouldn't eat them both in one sitting. So being the idiot I am I ordered one for me and had my phone out pretending to get an order from my "brother." Pretty sure they knew, pretty sure they judged, jokes on me though, I ate them both in one sitting anyways.
23. TractorGeek story ranks high on the scale of relatability.
Walked into a bar that was packed full of people who had all come home for Christmas to my small town. I knew everybody there. I walked in, walked through the crowd, right past my sister, and out the back door. When my sister and I saw each other, she looked at me, like, oh fuck. You're freaking out I bet. She knows all about my social anxiety. She knew exactly what I had just done, and she thought it was hilarious.
24. Look, deegates is just a very welcoming person.
Oh boy, my stomach is sinking as I recall this.
I did this twice in one week, by the way. I went over to my friend's house and when his dad opened the door and said, "Welcome!" I replied with "yes, welcome."
When I was 8 or 9 I was at my cousins birthday party. At the end of the party every kid got a huge goodie bag filled with candy and toys to take home. So she sat on makeshift throne in the middle of the room, and every kid had to go up one by one and get a goodie bag from the princess. I noped the fuck out and snuck back to my dad's car.
On the ride home I was really regretting my decision tho, and hating myself for being so god damn awkward. So I started crying. That's when dad said he grabbed me a goodie bag before he left. He knew me so well.