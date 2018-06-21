Woman brags about going to Africa to hunt wild animals, becomes laughingstock of Twitter.

Woman brags about going to Africa to hunt wild animals, becomes laughingstock of Twitter.
Jessie Dean Altman
Jun 21, 2018@6:08 PM
Advertising

Ugh, another big game hunter bragging on Twitter. Twitter user @CrawfordKacee, whose name is Kacee Crawford, posted a few pictures of herself with animals she'd killed, along with the text, "3 WEEKS AWAY PEOPLE!!!! Can't wait to be back in Africa." She even included the smiley face with heart eyes emoji. Gross.

The animals she posted aren't even predators, they're gentle animals like a giraffe and an ostrich.

Twitter reactions were mixed, but mostly they were from people irate and disgusted at the practice of big game trophy hunting.

Advertising
Advertising
Advertising

But a few people pointed out that hunters pay big money for the chance to hunt these animals, and that that money goes towards conserving endangered species. It sounds like the meat is often donated to local villages, too.

Advertising

However, they really could always just donate the money, they don't need to kill the animals and stuff them. Why would someone even want to kill such beautiful creatures? It's beyond me.

Woman brags about going to Africa to hunt wild animals, becomes laughingstock of Twitter.
Giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc