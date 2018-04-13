This girl has the president's face on her kneecap and the internet can't unsee it.

BuzzFeed video's Kelsey Darragh posted a picture of herself on Instagram, and the strangest thing happened. The face of President Donald Trump somehow appeared on her body. It's just like when a potato looks like Miley Cyrus or the face of Jesus appears on toast, only this time it's a kneecap.
Darragh tweeted a screengrab of the Insta, along with a comment from a well-meaning dude who pointed out that, as lovely as Darragh may be, he couldn't help but see Donald Trump, with windswept hair, on her knee.
He wrote, "You're gorgeous, and I mean no offence to this, but for some reason I can't help but see Donald Trump with wind swept hair on your left knee."
That's quite an observation, but he's so very, very right. Do you see it?
It's not the Donald Trump with the strangely coiffed Tribble on his head, it's the Trump whose hair goes crazy when the wind hits it.
And now that you've seen it, you can't unsee it. And I, for one, will be looking for Trump and his crazy hair on other people's kneecaps through the summer.