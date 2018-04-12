Woman's text convo with her grandparent is a roller coaster any grandchild can relate to.

Anybody who has someone elderly in their life will be able to relate to the forgetfulness old people are sometimes prone to. Other things old people are good at: being dramatic, writing emails in all caps, and not turning off the typing sound on their phones when they text.

One woman experienced the perfect grandparent moment, and she posted screenshots of a text conversation between her and her "Granda" (unclear if that's a grandmother or grandfather). @Amielmchugh's tweet has gone viral, and it's easy to see why — not only is the grandparent's text full of drama (or just a great sense of humor) and written in all caps, it also shows off the grandparent's general forgetfulness.

In the first part of the conversation, the granda writes "Hi fav" (perhaps a reference to Amie being the favorite?) and then inquires about her first day of training for a new job. Amie responds that it was good, and then sent some x's for kisses.

The very next day, the grandparent sends out what must be a group text, reading "Hi to all my family I am just texting you all to let you know I am still alive as I have not been contacted by any of you. Bet you think I have left this life." Only it was texted in all caps (how? Isn't that harder to do on a phone?) and didn't include any punctuation.