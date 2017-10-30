19 women share the weirdest things that turn them on.

There's probably a fetish for everything under the sun (including the sun). Sometimes there's no telling why a certain thing turns us on, we just know that it absolutely, definitely does. Women on Reddit revealed what they thought were their "weirdest" turn ons ("weird" just as in out of the ordinary, not as a judgmental terms), and while some of them are not weird at all, a few are…strangely interesting? Needless to say, this post is not exactly SFW but you probably knew that when you clicked it.
1. PeruvianVipertooth received many invitations to watch men climb stairs after posting this.
heavy breathing. especially trying to cover it up and pretend it's not happening
2. Fair enough, find_our_feet_rosie, just as long as it's not at the damn gym.
I love grunting. Something kind of primal about it. If I'm going to sit here and blow you for 15 minutes, make some noises goddammit. You're wondering why I don't seem into it? Because you don't seem into it! So frustrating. We're mashing uglies, not attending a funeral service.
3. In Japan, 1KingKat's turn-on is called kabedon.
If I'm leaning on a wall and a guy puts both hands on either side of me on the wall. I kinda feel trapped and super turned on
4. Deviltje didn't know about her turn on until it happened at work.
A co worker walked by my chair once and very lightly touched the back of my neck. OH. MY. GOD.
My mind literally went blank for a second.
5. PhDOH found herself suddenly attracted to something very specific.
A co-worker was talking me through something techy, he'd pulled up a stool and was sat right next to me at my desk and as I turned to look at him I just saw his Adam's apple moving up and down and the only thing I could think was "lick it. Liiiiick iiiiiit." I spent the entire explanation just trying to ignore the voice in my head and not be too obvious in staring at his neck.
My brain sucks and when the issue came up again I had to go and find someone else to teach me.
6. Cestlavie6678 was probably never too into the "indoor kids."
Watching a guy do outdoorsy things. I guess its not that weird, but watching a guy rock climb, pitch a tent (pun intended), start a fire, etc. Anything that shows he is self sufficient in nature. Huge turn on.
7. Summer's gotta be rough/awesome for thosecupcakes.
Heat. Warm rooms... its difficult... And yes, Saunas ARE a problem for me.
8. Jo0506 might actually be a vampire.
Men's hands!!! I can't help imagining them touching me and it drives me nuts. So I am always watching men's hands and how they move
And. ..
Men's necks!!! When I like someone I need to bit them in the neck. So watching guys with those v neck white shirts melts me
9. Glitterybugs likes it wet.
Being in water with my husband. Like pools, lakes, the ocean. Idk why, I just get horny af when we are in water together, even if he's not nearby or paying attention to me! We joke about it a lot.
10. Cityofooo ruined any last urge I had to speak to friends on the phone ever again.
I love having to be discreet or quiet to maintain normalcy - like going down on each other as one of us is on the phone having an actual conversation. I like the coy nature of it and it’s got its own little thrill with only minor impact to whomever we’re on the phone with.
11. AshleyMegan00 likes having the upper hand.
Trying to conceal their attraction toward me. Knowing that they find me attractive and slightly intimidating. I guess that relates to vulnerability. I went to the senior prom with this seemingly dorky guy because I worked with his mom and he needed a date. During our first slow dance I could feel that he had a boner. I didn’t say anything, just noticed it, but it turned me on so much even though I didn’t really find him attractive.
Also, I always went for the shy and quiet ones in the group.
12. Most people HATE what skylarlove0…sort of loves?
Tickling if it goes on for a period of time along with closeness. Usually my boyfriend does it to be silly but it either makes me want to stop because I don't like tickling that much anyway, or to fuck.
13. Missykirgi must be a mess on first dates.
Being nervous, I'm not entirely sure how but a wire got crossed somewhere along my sexual journey and now when I get nervous I get sexually excited even though it's usually really inappropriate timing.
14. Crazyladyscientist loves the electricity in the air.
I've posted this before, but thunderstorms. Something about that heavy electric feeling in the air, the tension before the storm, the actual power of the thunderstorm is a huge turn on.
I have no idea how sex and thunderstorms got linked together in my mind, but it happened sometime during college.
15. Wheresmypenandpaper is a chef's dream.
When a man cooks for me i always want to jump him, it's so sexy to me..
16. Lipsticknstockings likes it when her man gets down and dirty.
When my boyfriend changed my tire. He did it like it was nothing, it was so damn sexy.
17. M-grey is certainly not the first person to feel this way about a stick shift.
When a guy drives a stick shift car. I have no idea how to drive one but whenever he shifts into a new gear, there’s something oddly arousing about it.
18. Bloofan1995 likes rough hands. The skin on them, that is.
Dirty, rough, and calloused hands. Not filthy, just where he looks like he works with his hands for a living. Feeling calloused hands on my skin is enough to put me in a tizzy.
19. Spinstercatlady gets hungry for something different when she's full from a meal.
Being full. It’s so weird, but after I’ve eaten a large-ish meal, I just like get this fluttery feeling and need to have sex. Unfortunately my boyfriend is the complete opposite.
EDIT: First of all, RIP my inbox. Second, didn’t expect this to get the response it did. Third, I don’t mean pass-out-switch-to-sweatpants full, I mean like I had a pleasant meal - satisfied, if you will.