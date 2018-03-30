10 people share the most legendary work meltdowns they've ever seen. Watch out for flying pencils!

Work can be one of the most stressful parts of our lives, but it's also the place where we need to hold it together most. That's why work meltdowns are so startling when they happen. People on Reddit revealed the most intense breakdowns they'd ever seen at their jobs. Be prepared for a lot of smashing.

He came back to work the next day as if nothing happened. Everyone knew the pressure he was under and was very good at his job so nobody said a thing.

One afternoon I was sitting at my desk and just heard a big crash and saw one of his 3 monitors on the floor. He stood up, shoved the next monitor over the divider onto the next sections desk, then swiped the third monitor off the other side, picked up his keyboard and smashed it as hard as he could, kicked his chair away and slowly, and calmly walked out the department, without saying a word.

I worked in IT and one guy, who was one of the most chilled guys I knew, was responsible for the deployment, updates and maintenance of a specific product that generated high revenue.

One of my old coworkers told me about the biggest meltdown he ever saw. The job was a pretty high stress to begin with and people were always on the verge of screaming at each other.

So, this guy (lets call him Jake), had been working 12-14 hour days. Was on call 24 hours. Had 2 hours of commuting a day. Said he never saw his girlfriend who he lived with. Missed his niece's first birthday because of work. Dude was on the edge.

Enter Sally. Sally was in charge of invoicing and had spent the whole previous week on vacation spending time with her daughter that was visiting. She came in on a Monday to finish up some billing, but was taking the rest of the week off for more vacation. She approached Jake while he was in the middle of working out some major issues saying he needed to get some things for her to finish billing. Jake told her he would get to it as soon as he cold.

Sally continued to to ask again every ten minutes, getting more irritated with each request. Finally, she enters Jake's office (big open area shared with coworker mentioned above) and nastily says, "It'd be real nice if you'd do you job so I can go home and see my family!"

Jake proceeded to kick the door open behind him breaking the frame and the automatic closer. At the end of the hall he kicked another door open putting a hole in the wall behind it. He then went to the equipment storage area and began throwing pieces of metal rigging making a ton of noise. This drew the attention of others who came to check out what was going on. When someone asked what was going on, Jake said, "If that b!tch says one more word to me, I'll be leaving in the back of a cop car!" Sally was gone by the time Jake calmed down enough to go back inside.

Jake wasn't fired or even written up. Management knew he was under stress, and Sally was told to keep her distance. Also, Jake is me. My blood pressure was so high my vision was blurry.