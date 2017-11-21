People share the worst advice they've ever gotten. Never trust your family.

People give each other bad advice all the time. Like that old joke, "Take my advice. I'm not using it." Over on Reddit, people revealed the worst advice they ever received, and more times than not, it came from their own family. It's important to keep in mind there's that thing where humans are not all identical and therefore the same adage doesn't apply to each, but some of this advice is just straight up wrong. Read on and see if you recognize any of these types of bad advice givers from your own life. And then run as fast as you can in the opposite direction.
1. BaconAficionado8's friend is going to be very surprised when she hears about "credit scores."
‘Just open another credit card, it’s free money’ coming from my friend who is in thousands of dollars worth of debt and has no idea she will eventually have to pay that off.
2. They done did you wrong, bruingrad84.
You'll use cursive when you grow up
3. As Caragor can tell you, some of those medical things you're told aren't exactly doctor-approved.
Look up while nose is bleeding so you don't lose blood (as a child)
Would not recommend, ended up vomiting blood and nearly passing out
4. MpVpRb got the wrong advice at the wrong time.
In the early 70s I decided to major in computer science
I was visiting a friend, and his mother asked.."what are you studying"
I said computers, and she replied.."that's a mistake, there's no future in computers"
Evidently she worked in old-school data processing and her company was having lots of layoffs
5. So basically kalechipsyes is being told to get back to the kitchen.
My husband and I are constantly admonished that I should stay home and make babies. He is constantly told that he should divorce me because I have not "given him" any babies, and I have men and women both trying to tell me that my biology requires that I have babies right now and stay home with them.
We are in our mid-to-late 20's. I'm a bright, ambitious woman in a field that is likely to net me six figures in a couple of years, while my husband makes peanuts. Even if we did have kids, my husband has multiple pedagogical degrees and lots of experience raising kids, and very much looks forward to being a stay-at-home dad when the time comes.
6. Was AtTheEolian reading Cosmo?
Pretend to be interested in the things he likes! Learn about how football works, and have good questions about his favorite team! But don't talk about yourself or your interests, men find those things boring and don't like women who talk "too much."
edited to add: I got this unasked-for advice less than 2 years ago, and I've gotten it several times in my life.
7. Sorry kids, but this is not a good plan for some people, as lenoxhill has learned.
Take classes you love. Do not worry about grades. Just have fun.
4 years laters and 100s of rejections from potential employers I can safely say that was the worst advice I ever got.
8. Yeah, itsmrcool's bad advice doesn't always work out either.
"Do what you love and the money will come"
9. Doot_doot's mom lived in an imaginary world where kids cared about feelings.
When I was little I told my mom I was sad because some kids were bullying me. She said I should tell them that when they bullied me it hurt me inside, and they would stop. I did what she said. This was bad advice. They did not stop.
10. Simondo88's advice might work, but it's still probably not a good idea.
I was told to take up smoking to lose weight.
11. Occasionallyacid overheard a dad who probably could have used a class in sex education.
"contraceptives? You don't need that. I've never used it."
He said, and we observed that he had 4 children with 3 different mothers.
Worth mentioning is that he said this to his 24 year old daughter who was just about to travel the world, too.
12. Father doesn't always know best. Themilkman42069's didn't.
My dad sat me down when I was in college and ran me through what my life would look like and my career opportunities if I chose the history degree I had been looking at. He had a very frank and brusque conversation with me.
I chose accounting.
13. RichardStrauss123 got a high school visit from the Dream Killer.
When I was a kid I really wanted to be an attorney. One day, we had an attorney address our careers class in 9th grade. He spent the entire time telling us how impossible it was to get into law school, how few law schools there actually were, and how if you lost even a single case your career would be over
I believed all of this horseshit for way too long. And I also believe it had a serious negative impact on my life.
14. Yiuroitu's grandma probably told him to sit real close to the screen, too.
Stop reading! You read too much, you're going to hurt your eyes! Go watch tv for awhile!" My grandma, every time she visited, while grabbing the books from my hands. It was like something off The Simpsons.
15. Good thing MTfarmgirl didn't take her mother's advice.
My boyfriend and I had been together three years. I was ready to start figuring out our future. He wasn't quite there. I was frustrated. I vented to my mom about it. Her advice to me was, "Just pack up your things and move in with me. Tell him he's either going to marry you or he'll lose you forever. Give him an ultimatum."
Why would I want to marry a man that I had to force down the aisle? I told her as much and let her know that I loved him, married or not, and I would just be patient. Five months later he proposed.
When I told my now husband about my mom's diabolical plan to get us hitched, he said, "I love you, but I would've ended our relationship right then and there. I wouldn't marry someone that has that 'my way or the highway' mentality."
Side Note: my mom has been married five times. She believes herself to be a marriage expert.
16. SecretAccount7461's didn't take her father's advice, and it changed her life.
My biological father said, "I'm going to give you some advice. I learned this from 'Nam: Look out for number one.This has really helped me though a lot of situations since then, and I think it might be the advice you need now."
The context: I was 27, and my boyfriend's brother had dropped my boyfriend's 9 year old nephew on our doorstep, leaving him for us to care for. I was not planing on having kids for a few years, and understandably, found the situation stressful. He was basically telling me to leave my boyfriend and the kid, since it would make my life easier. (I am pretty sure one of the "situations" he was referring to was when he left me and my mom, who was 7-months pregnant with his kid, for his secretary).
I decided to stick it out, and it was one of the best things I have ever done. I loved being a caregiver. I loved finding new ways to cook vegetables that my kid would Nom. I loved playing dinosaurs and having epic ninja battles. The kid and I became so close that when we were out together, people often assumed I was his biological mother. It made me realize that, no matter what I do with my life, I want having a family to be a part of that.
While, in the end, my relationship with that boyfriend did not last, I am really happy the three of us had that year together. If I could go back, I would be a aunt/mom all over again.
17. One bit of advice we're glad sterilepause didn't take was "never slip a dad joke into a serious conversation."
One day, I was sitting in my room minding my own business and my dad knocked on the door. I said, "yes, father." He said, "Never take unsolicited advice" and walked away.