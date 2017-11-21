People share the worst advice they've ever gotten. Never trust your family.

People give each other bad advice all the time. Like that old joke, "Take my advice. I'm not using it." Over on Reddit, people revealed the worst advice they ever received, and more times than not, it came from their own family. It's important to keep in mind there's that thing where humans are not all identical and therefore the same adage doesn't apply to each, but some of this advice is just straight up wrong. Read on and see if you recognize any of these types of bad advice givers from your own life. And then run as fast as you can in the opposite direction.

1. BaconAficionado8's friend is going to be very surprised when she hears about "credit scores."

‘Just open another credit card, it’s free money’ coming from my friend who is in thousands of dollars worth of debt and has no idea she will eventually have to pay that off.

2. They done did you wrong, bruingrad84.

You'll use cursive when you grow up

3. As Caragor can tell you, some of those medical things you're told aren't exactly doctor-approved.

Look up while nose is bleeding so you don't lose blood (as a child) Would not recommend, ended up vomiting blood and nearly passing out

4. MpVpRb got the wrong advice at the wrong time.