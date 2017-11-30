People reveal the absolute worst gifts they've ever gotten. Cancel the holidays.

The holiday are coming and you know what that means — stress PRESENTS. Presents are pretty exciting, except when they turn out to be awful. And some people really do give awful presents, as these people on Reddit can testify. Whether it was receiving a gift they'd already given the giver, or something expired or broken, or something that screams, "Yes, this is an object!" these people all got some pretty crappy gifts in their lives. You've probably been there, too, for who among us has not received socks when we were hoping for something good (i.e. NOT socks)?

1. TehScrumpy's gift wasn't terrible, just his father. (KIDDING!)