People are sharing the most heinous 'meals' they've ever been served in someone's home.

There's almost nothing worse than being forced out of politeness to eat someone else's cooking when it's straight up disgusting. But that's what happens when you roll the dice and decide to eat a meal at someone else's house. Over on Reddit people are sharing the stories of the worst meals they've ever eaten either at someone else's house, or prepared by someone else at their own place. Get ready to gag.

My mother in law regularly serves undercooked poultry (my husband then cooks it for us), and once served “almond cookies” for dessert, but bought Parmesan cheese instead of ground almonds. She realized this after she baked them, knew it, and still served them as dessert. Every single dinner there is a guarantee she’ll say “I don’t know what I did wrong” with at least one dish. EDITED TO ADD: husband just said she had the containers in the fridge on top of each other, in very similar packages. It didn’t occur to her to read, nor to throw them out when she realized what she had done. They were terrible, for those asking.