Ariana Grande shut down a troll on Instagram who insulted her boob size.

Who IS that?

Being a celebrity is difficult. Lots of people are hot for you and that makes a lot of other people feel like it's their civic duty to say, "Well, I certainly don't think so."

One Instagram user took it upon himself to put Ariana in her place and she smacked him down so hard you can see a hole in the ground that's the same shape as his body:



Does it smell like a sick burn in here? (via Uproxx)

Owie. Well, here is Ariana as a small. She looks like a lovely child who would grow up into a beautiful woman who doesn't take sh*t from no one:



Baby-Grande.