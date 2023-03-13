15 people share what they swore in your childhood they'd never do, but ended up doing.

As a kid, it's easy to build your life-map on a mountain of ideals and daydreams. You see the unhappiness of the adults around you and swear you'll never make the same mistakes, engage in the same self-destructiveness, or even fall into harmless boring routines.
But life comes at you fast, and most of us have made choices we never would have predicted or planned for, both for better and for worse. It can be wild to look back on childish ideals and how they differ from the complex reality of adult life.
Birdwatching. I used to think it was the lamest way someone could spend their time when I was a kid. How could anyone just sit around and look at birds? What are you, some kind of bird creep? 20 years later and I'm obsessed with birds. Love hearing their songs and seeing all the beautiful colors.