15 people share what they swore in your childhood they'd never do, but ended up doing.

As a kid, it's easy to build your life-map on a mountain of ideals and daydreams. You see the unhappiness of the adults around you and swear you'll never make the same mistakes, engage in the same self-destructiveness, or even fall into harmless boring routines.

But life comes at you fast, and most of us have made choices we never would have predicted or planned for, both for better and for worse. It can be wild to look back on childish ideals and how they differ from the complex reality of adult life.

In a popular Ask Reddit post, people shared things they swore in childhood they'd never do, but ended up doing.