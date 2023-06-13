15 people share the worst advice they actually followed.

Not all advice is good advice.

In fact, sometimes the people who want to give advice the most are those who desperately need some. This is why it's so important to be able to filter true wisdom from fluff and projection, and sadly taking bad advice is one of the quickest ways to remember this.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the worst advice they've actually followed.

1. From SteamDecked:

'She's a keeper. You should marry her.'

2. From ilikecreampi3:

“If you feel sick while drinking you should just drink more” 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️

3. From SteveJobsBlakSweater: