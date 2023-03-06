15 people share the worst advice they've ever received.

Receiving wisdom and advice from other people can be a true gift.

But it's all advice is equal, and some people aren't equipped to give anyone else guidance on how to give a meaningful or healthy life.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the worst advice they've ever received, and it's truly a wild ride.

1. From BrobdingnagLilliput:

"Don't study computer programming. The market is probably going to be saturated by the time you graduate." From a computer science professor in the mid-80s.

2. From shmoopiefunk: