15 people share the worst advice they've ever received.

Receiving wisdom and advice from other people can be a true gift.
But it's all advice is equal, and some people aren't equipped to give anyone else guidance on how to give a meaningful or healthy life.
"Don't study computer programming. The market is probably going to be saturated by the time you graduate."
From a computer science professor in the mid-80s.
My husband needed a medical card after his heart failure from viral cardiomyopathy. The social worker told me I should get pregnant so we would qualify for help with his medical costs. I was 24 and lived in Ohio. I was horrified. She listed all the "help" we could get if I could get pregnant. He was in an ICU ward recovering from heart surgery. I walked out of there just disgusted