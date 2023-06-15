31 fed-up people share the advice that they absolutely hate the most.

Nothing is less valuable than advice you didn't ask for. But sometimes, even when we do ask, it's crap advice anyway.

Reddit user Daiziea posed this question:

'What advice do you hate the most?'

1.

'Do what you love as a job and you'll never work a day in your life'. My experience has been 'Do what you love as a job and it will suck all the love out of it.' - Ladon1949

2.

'eVeRyThInG hApPeNs FoR a ReAsOn.' Every time I hear someone say this shit to a woman who miscarried I want to punch them in the neck. - DCnTILLY

3.

Just buy 10 properties when you're 24. Set for life. - Visionarii

4.

'Don't go to bed angry.' Stupid advice, pushing an argument in place of sleeping over it is ridiculous. Often you wake up and the argument seems small and petty in retrospect. - SemiSentientGarbage

5.

'It gets better.' When? Been waiting nearly 40 years. - dirtymoney

6.