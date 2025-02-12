"AITA for arguing with my lawyer husband causing him to miss a hearing...and potentially get fired?"

Last night I was so mad at my husband. I won't bore you with all the details, but I just felt like I was coming in last in his life. He works soooo much and has been gone off and on for the last 3 weeks, we hardly ever go out and when we do, he takes work calls or talks about work, he even works most nights.

Then when he is home, he wants to be with the kids or is doing church stuff. I had my breaking point last night and went to bed mad. In the morning the argument continued, and he was really upset that I was mad at him.

He blew it way out of porportion and was yelling and swearing. He was very flustered and upset and said he would just take the kids to school because I clearly needed a break.