Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride asks if she's wrong to kick mom out of wedding for bringing a 'support animal.'

Bride asks if she's wrong to kick mom out of wedding for bringing a 'support animal.'

Kimberly Dinaro
Aug 15, 2022 | 1:57 PM
ADVERTISING

Pigs are adorable animals that are allegedly smarter than 3-year-old humans, but if most couples don't want a screaming toddler at their wedding, do they want an untrained farm animal?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a "support animal" to her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking my mom & her pet pig out of my wedding?

My mom has a huge potbelly pig as a pet, she rescued him from a farm, he's 7 years old I believe. Back when I was planning my wedding my mom kept on trying to add things to my wedding specifically for the pig for example. She wanted him to have his own buffet, I turned all her ideas down and told her her pig will not be attending my wedding.

Even after I told her I didn't want him at my wedding she continued to try to get me to plan my wedding around him. She told me that she needs him to be there because it's her support animal. He isn't a registered support animal even though he does bring her a big deal of comfort.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content