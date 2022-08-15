Bride asks if she's wrong to kick mom out of wedding for bringing a 'support animal.'

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a "support animal" to her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My mom has a huge potbelly pig as a pet, she rescued him from a farm, he's 7 years old I believe. Back when I was planning my wedding my mom kept on trying to add things to my wedding specifically for the pig for example. She wanted him to have his own buffet, I turned all her ideas down and told her her pig will not be attending my wedding.
Even after I told her I didn't want him at my wedding she continued to try to get me to plan my wedding around him. She told me that she needs him to be there because it's her support animal. He isn't a registered support animal even though he does bring her a big deal of comfort.