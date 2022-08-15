Bride asks if she's wrong to kick mom out of wedding for bringing a 'support animal.'

Pigs are adorable animals that are allegedly smarter than 3-year-old humans, but if most couples don't want a screaming toddler at their wedding, do they want an untrained farm animal?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a "support animal" to her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking my mom & her pet pig out of my wedding?

My mom has a huge potbelly pig as a pet, she rescued him from a farm, he's 7 years old I believe. Back when I was planning my wedding my mom kept on trying to add things to my wedding specifically for the pig for example. She wanted him to have his own buffet, I turned all her ideas down and told her her pig will not be attending my wedding.