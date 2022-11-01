Bride refuses to take day off for friend's wedding that's the 'same year' as hers.

Stressing out about attending another wedding on the same day, week or even month is reasonable considering how much pressure there is on couples these days to plan the perfect day. Between booking vendors, juggling bachelor and bachelor parties, bridal showers, dress fittings and every other wedding-related appointment, it would be difficult to be in another wedding back-to-back. The same year, though? When a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her hopefully ex-friend's bridezilla moment, people were eager to deem a verdict.
My best friend of 12 years got engaged a year and a half ago and is getting married July 2023 and I will be a bridesmaid. I took off work to be there for her engagement because it was a very special moment for her and I am also taking time off to go to all her wedding festivities and her wedding. I work shift work and don’t get a lot of vacation, so many days I will be missing will be without pay.