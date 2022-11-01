Bride refuses to take day off for friend's wedding that's the 'same year' as hers.

We've heard of brides refusing to let guests show their tattoos, purple hair, or any accessory remotely resembling the color white, but what about a bride who can't handle attending another wedding during her wedding YEAR?

Stressing out about attending another wedding on the same day, week or even month is reasonable considering how much pressure there is on couples these days to plan the perfect day. Between booking vendors, juggling bachelor and bachelor parties, bridal showers, dress fittings and every other wedding-related appointment, it would be difficult to be in another wedding back-to-back. The same year, though? When a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her hopefully ex-friend's bridezilla moment, people were eager to deem a verdict.

AITA for planning to get married 3 months after my best friend?