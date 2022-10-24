Dad asks if he's wrong to deny all kids Halloween candy because of 1 diabetic.

Just because a diabetic child can't chomp down candy all night like the other children doesn't mean they can't enjoy all the fun activities Halloween night has to offer. Dressing up, carving pumpkins, watching scary movies--Spooky Season is about more than just eating yourself into a hyper demon of fun-sized sugar treats. So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his plan to accommodate his diabetic niece, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My cousin's kid is diabetic. We're having a Halloween sleepover this year, and she was invited. My cousin (Cat) and her daughter (Diana) are excited, but Cat asked if we could have a rule that no candy gets eaten that night.
When Diana leaves in the morning, she'll leave her candy behind and the kids will have extra candy they can destroy November first.