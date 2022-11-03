Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad refuses to let his own daughter have destination wedding at his 'Encanto' home.

Dad refuses to let his own daughter have destination wedding at his 'Encanto' home.

Kimberly Dinaro
Nov 3, 2022 | 5:11 PM
ADVERTISING

Throwing a destination wedding can be an incredibly expensive undertaking, but what do you do when your semi-estranged father has a tropical vacation paradise compound that sleeps 20 people?

So, when a conflicted self-described "grumpy old man" dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his daughter's destination wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting to let my daughter have her wedding on my property?

I (57) retired to South America five years ago. My kids are adults and we aren't really close. Mostly my fault. I worked away from home so they were raised mostly by their moms. I bought an acreage, called a finca, and I rent it out for events.

I have an outdoor dance floor, a pool, and a twenty person guest house. I also built up some areas for pictures. I live in my own house on the property.

So now the conflict. I refuse to let any of my family stay with me anymore. I did for the first year and they all abused my goodwill. The would not clean up after themselves, they would pick fruit off my trees and then waste them, they would not listen when I told them not to go in the pool on Mondays because that was cleaning day. And a whole bunch of other things.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content