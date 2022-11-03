Dad refuses to let his own daughter have destination wedding at his 'Encanto' home.

Throwing a destination wedding can be an incredibly expensive undertaking, but what do you do when your semi-estranged father has a tropical vacation paradise compound that sleeps 20 people?

So, when a conflicted self-described "grumpy old man" dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his daughter's destination wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting to let my daughter have her wedding on my property?

I (57) retired to South America five years ago. My kids are adults and we aren't really close. Mostly my fault. I worked away from home so they were raised mostly by their moms. I bought an acreage, called a finca, and I rent it out for events.

I have an outdoor dance floor, a pool, and a twenty person guest house. I also built up some areas for pictures. I live in my own house on the property.