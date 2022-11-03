Dad refuses to let his own daughter have destination wedding at his 'Encanto' home.

So, when a conflicted self-described "grumpy old man" dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his daughter's destination wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (57) retired to South America five years ago. My kids are adults and we aren't really close. Mostly my fault. I worked away from home so they were raised mostly by their moms. I bought an acreage, called a finca, and I rent it out for events.
I have an outdoor dance floor, a pool, and a twenty person guest house. I also built up some areas for pictures. I live in my own house on the property.
So now the conflict. I refuse to let any of my family stay with me anymore. I did for the first year and they all abused my goodwill. The would not clean up after themselves, they would pick fruit off my trees and then waste them, they would not listen when I told them not to go in the pool on Mondays because that was cleaning day. And a whole bunch of other things.