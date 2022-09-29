Groom asks if he was wrong to ask MIL to leave wedding because of her perfume.

Tensions between in-laws are a tale as old as time, but what happens when you're quite literally allergic to your mother-in-law?

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an issue with his mother-in-law's perfume at his wedding, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking my mother-in-law to leave our wedding because her perfume was bothering me?

I just got married to the love of my life. I've usually gotten on pretty well with my new in-laws. Usually, my mother-in-law doesn't wear perfume or at least not any that I've been able to notice.

My wife had her mother be her matron of honor so she was standing with us upfront. It was a small area and with her right next to my wife, I was able to smell her perfume.