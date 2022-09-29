Groom asks if he was wrong to ask MIL to leave wedding because of her perfume.

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an issue with his mother-in-law's perfume at his wedding, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
I just got married to the love of my life. I've usually gotten on pretty well with my new in-laws. Usually, my mother-in-law doesn't wear perfume or at least not any that I've been able to notice.
My wife had her mother be her matron of honor so she was standing with us upfront. It was a small area and with her right next to my wife, I was able to smell her perfume.
Shortly after the ceremony started I started to get watery eyes and sniffles. Our ceremony was supposed to only last 20 minutes max so I thought I would just push through unless it got worse.