Maid of honor tells jealous bride that it's not 'her fault' she's prettier than her.

While brides can unfairly earn themselves a "bridezilla" title simply for having a strict wedding vision, there are some people who really take their wedding day attitude to a whole new level of bratty little diva. So, when a conflicted maid of honor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to choose the low road and snap at her jealous sister, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (23F) and my sister (25F) have always had a good relationship, that's until she began a relationship with her now husband (25M). I never really knew what started the downfall, but through lots of thought and intervention from friends and family I now know its because he had a crush on me when we were teens, (we all went to the same high school.