Newlyweds beg strangers at 'aesthetic' restaurant to move tables for photoshoot.

Influencers in the wild are everywhere, and it's hard to avoid becoming a jaded cynic who thinks the main reason anyone gets married is for the social media likes. Oh it's another friend's sister's cousin's birthday? Time to post a photo of them at my wedding 4 years ago because I looked perfect that day.
So, when a conflicted restaurant guest decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's infamous "Am I the As*hole" about a failed wedding photoshoot, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I was having dinner with my best friend in a very popular restaurant in our city. It's one of those pink/full of flowers restaurants...those aesthetic ones.
While we were sitting there dining and minding our business, a couple dressed as bride and groom comes in. They were having their day after photoshoot around downtown apparently and also stopped at the restaurant to take pics because of the aesthetic.