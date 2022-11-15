Newlyweds beg strangers at 'aesthetic' restaurant to move tables for photoshoot.

There's something about getting married that can turn otherwise normal people into entitled, fire-breathing demons of greed, but what do you do when a bride and groomzilla try to use your lunch table as an Intagram-worthy moment?

Influencers in the wild are everywhere, and it's hard to avoid becoming a jaded cynic who thinks the main reason anyone gets married is for the social media likes. Oh it's another friend's sister's cousin's birthday? Time to post a photo of them at my wedding 4 years ago because I looked perfect that day.

So, when a conflicted restaurant guest decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's infamous "Am I the As*hole" about a failed wedding photoshoot, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not moving out of my table at a restaurant so a couple could have their wedding shoot?

I was having dinner with my best friend in a very popular restaurant in our city. It's one of those pink/full of flowers restaurants...those aesthetic ones.