Woman asks if she was wrong to sneak 'forgetful' sister-in-law's wallet into restaurant.

There's a big difference between genuinely forgetting your wallet and purposefully leaving it at home to avoid paying the bill, but what do you do when the "forgetful" suspect is your in-law?

When a frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her irritating and boldly cheap sister-in-law, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for bringing my sister-in-law's wallet to the restaurant when she conveniently always forgets it?

My (F28) SIL “Amy” (F26) always comes to visit from out of town. She stays with us instead of a hotel, and always wants to go to expensive restaurants. She always conveniently forgets her wallet, or comes up with some excuses as to why she can’t pay her share.