Woman asks if she was wrong to sneak 'forgetful' sister-in-law's wallet into restaurant.

When a frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her irritating and boldly cheap sister-in-law, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My (F28) SIL “Amy” (F26) always comes to visit from out of town. She stays with us instead of a hotel, and always wants to go to expensive restaurants. She always conveniently forgets her wallet, or comes up with some excuses as to why she can’t pay her share.
She has implied that since I make much more money than her, I should be the one to pay (no, not my husband should pay, but me specifically). I do make a fair amount of money, but not so much that I can treat someone every time they come into town. Nonetheless, in the past, I have just paid the bill and asked her to pay me back. She never has.