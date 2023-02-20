Someecards Logo
17 non-Americans share something they'll never understand about the United States.

Taylor Brown
Feb 20, 2023 | 10:35 PM
Between red Solo cups, beer pong, supersized portions of fast food, credit scores, putting Ranch dressing on every food, and having to sell your home to pay off medical bills--America can be a confusing place for people who weren't raised in the United States...

So, when a Reddit user asked non-American people, "what’s a thing that you don’t understand about America?" people from all around the world were ready to share the most baffling thing about American culture.

1.

Why is that one Kansas, but the other one is not Arkansas? America explain. What do u mean its aRkAnSaW??? - QuizzaciousZeitgeist

2.

The natural confidence. The ability to take your own space, in a positive and refreshing way. I come from Sweden where I feel that kind of mentality is more uncommon with a more tentative and ironic manner. - Haha_Metal

3.

There's a lot. But I visited the US for the first time in December, and one thing that stood out to me: billboards. All along the highway. Billboards everywhere. Most of them for scummy looking lawyers. Why this? - magusheart

Sources: Reddit
