16 non-Americans share the thing they're convinced every American has in their house.

Americans are known for being notoriously loud tourists, throwing epic house parties with red Solo cups everywhere, proudly waving the flag above their garage, and having a room in their homes devoted to a spooky gun collection...

Still, sterotypes aren't always accurate and it's important to consider that many Americans don't own a gun. However, most Americans do own at least one bottle of Ranch dressing. Even if you don't like the taste of Ranch dressing...sometimes it just comes with the fridge or miraculously appears in your grocery cart. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Non-Americans, what do you think every American person has in their house?" people were ready to reveal the one item, spice, piece of furniture or household feature that they assume every person from the United States possesses.

1.

2.

Just a literal block of cheese just chilling in the fridge. I'm certain they wake up randomly at 3am and go "Omg cheese sounds good right now.'"- AntarctMaid

3.