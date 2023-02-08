6 people share the wild encounters that made them hate geese.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander, but what about us featherless friends?

Animal lover or not, if you've been to a public park or spent time around a pond, you have probably had some type of unpleasant interaction with these, often aggressive, birds. Animal nature is animal nature, but many people agree, geese can be real terrors. Sit back, take a break and enjoy these crazy Reddit stories of horrible encounters some people had when butting beaks with geese.

1. Goslings of the Corn

c13h18o2

When I was little I used to play in one of my grandparents barns. There was this huge pit of feed corn in there that I could just swim around in. But not for long. The corn apparently belonged to the geese.