What we general call snails, are land snails, which are terrestrial gastropod mollusks. They have a strong muscular foot, and they use mucous to to move over rough surfaces. Most land snails are herbivores eating primarily leaves, stems, soft bark, fruit, vegetables, fungi and algae.

So when this snail set out on an adventure to eat some fruit and encountered a lemon, someone got out their camera out and waited to see what it would think. Here's the video. Be sure to wait for it...