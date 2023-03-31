19 evil geniuses share their best April Fool's Day pranks.

Reddit user Christopurrrrr took to the forums to ask people to share the best goofs they have ever pulled off. Creativity takes many forms and this is definitely one of them.
If they use Google Chrome, install the extension "nCage It". It changes EVERY image (including google logo, thumbnails, etc.) into randomly generated pics/gifs of Nicolas Cage. - GamingIsFast
Here's what I've got planned: Got the IT guy to give me a broken keyboard. I'm going to take a bunch of chia seeds, plaster them underneath the keys, spend a few days watering it, and then switch it for my coworker's keyboard that morning. - pukkileroux
We put googly eyes on everything in the fridge to shock the kids in the morning. We thought it was freakin hilarious and were totally impressed with our cleverness. Our kids were not impressed in the slightest. Not sure they even noticed... - babeegotback