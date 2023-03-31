19 evil geniuses share their best April Fool's Day pranks.

April Fools Day is tomorrow and who loves a good prank more than the internet?

Reddit user Christopurrrrr took to the forums to ask people to share the best goofs they have ever pulled off. Creativity takes many forms and this is definitely one of them.

1. Trapped in a Nicolas Cage

If they use Google Chrome, install the extension "nCage It". It changes EVERY image (including google logo, thumbnails, etc.) into randomly generated pics/gifs of Nicolas Cage. - GamingIsFast

2. Growing as a Writer

Here's what I've got planned: Got the IT guy to give me a broken keyboard. I'm going to take a bunch of chia seeds, plaster them underneath the keys, spend a few days watering it, and then switch it for my coworker's keyboard that morning. - pukkileroux

3. Googly Eye Surprise